Beyond (pre-Quicksand, Burn, 108, Inside Out, etc) documentary on the way, trailer out now

NYHC vets Beyond surfaced in Long Island in 1988 with a demo, Dew It!, that led to Youth of Today asking them to open a show for them. After a slew of lineup changes, they recorded No Longer At Ease in 1989, with Kevin Eagan, Tom Capone, Vic DiCara and Alan Cage, and dissolved from there, with members heading to college and to work on other projects -- including Quicksand, Burn, Shelter, 108, Seaweed, Inside Out and 1.6 Band. Their brief but influential run will be detailed in a new documentary, What Awaits Us - A Beyond Story, due out later this year.

A description of the film reads:

Before 108, Inside Out or Quicksand, there was Beyond. WHAT AWAITS US, A Beyond Story chronicles the history of the New York Hardcore band, Beyond, including their origin, adventures and demise after recording an iconic record.

The trailer is out now, and it features appearances from Walter Schreifels (Gorilla Biscuits, Youth of Today, Quicksand, etc), Matt Pincus (Judge), Sammy Siegler (Youth of Today, Judge, etc), members of the band, and more. "The story of Beyond is that it was a seed for a lot of other wonderful things that happened in music," Matt Pincus says in it. Watch below.

Beyond reunited in 2014 for NYC hardcore festival Black N' Blue Bowl, and reissued Dew It! the next year. Stream that reissue and the full-length below.

--