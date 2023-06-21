Beyond Wonderland campground shooter suspect identified as active duty U.S. Army member

Following the fatal shooting at a campground near Quincy, WA's Gorge Amphitheater, which was hosting EDM festival Beyond Wonderland at the time, the shooting suspect, who was apprehended, has been identified. A press release from the North Central Washington Special Investigations Unit identifies him as James M. Kelly, a 26-year-old active duty member of the US Army, based out of Joint Base Lewis McChord.

Tri-City Herald reports that Kelly is a "fire support specialist assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment with the U.S. Army," and that he's been an active duty service member since 2021.

The shooting victims were also identified in the press release, which continues:

During this portion of the shooting, 29-year-old Brandy P. Escamilla and 26-year-old Josilyn S. Ruiz both of Seattle, WA, were walking through the campground and were shot and killed. A third victim, 31-year-old Andrew J. Caudra AKA “August Morningstar” of Eugene, OR, was shot one time in the left shoulder and received medical treatment at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, WA. He is in stable condition but it is unknown if he has been released. A fourth victim, 61-year-old Lori Williams, who was working with Crowd Management Services, responded to the area of the shots fired in a Polaris Ranger UTV. During her response she encountered the suspect who shot in her direction multiple times. Williams was struck by a single bullet that penetrated the windshield and struck her in the right side of her face shattering her glasses and causing bruising and lacerations. Williams was treated and later released at the scene. A fifth victim, 20-year-old Lily A. Luksich of Millcreek, WA., attended the concert with Kelly. Luksich sustained two gunshot wounds to her lower extremities. Luksich was treated and has been released from Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake.

According to the press release, Detective Edgar Salazar, who had been working undercover at the festival, shot at Kelly following the other shootings, at which point Kelly was apprehended and treated for his injuries. He remains in custody and is under investigation for two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, and one count of first-degree assault, domestic violence, KHQ reports.

A GoFundMe has been launched in memory of Brandy Escamilla by her family, which reads:

My name is Alex Escamilla, our beloved Brandy Escamilla attended the music festival Beyond Wonderland EDM at the Gorge on June 17, 2023 where she was shot and killed alongside her fiancée Josilyn Summer Ruiz. We cannot put into words the pain our family is enduring. Brandy was kind, caring, the kind of person that would light up a room with her energy and her beautiful smile.. Brandy was a daughter, niece, cousin, godmother, aunt, and fiancée. She was a huge light in our lives with a lot of goals and ambitions to look forward to. She and her fiancée enjoyed going on endless adventures alongside their cat, Otis, and their friends. Brandy earned her nursing degree at Mount St. Marys. As she was dedicated and passionate to helping others and making a difference in the world. The funds raised will go towards funeral expenses, bringing her belongings home, and any other needed services.

Thank you for any donations.

Another GoFundMe is raising money for Andrew Caudra's medical bills. It reads: