BICEP announce North American tour dates

Belfast electronic duo BICEP have a busy 2023 ahead, which includes a number of North American appearances surrounding Montreal's Osheaga fest. Those begin in NYC on August 3 at Brooklyn Mirage, and also include a DJ set at Denver's Ogden Theatre on August 5, and Hard Summer LA on August 6.

Tickets for Brooklyn Mirage are on presale now (password: BICEPNYC) and go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 AM. All tour dates are listed below.

Hard Summer's lineup also includes Skrillex B2B Four Tet, Kid Cudi, and more.

BICEP - 2023 LIVE DATES

04.20.23 FALIRO SPORTS PAVILION ARENA ATHENS GREECE

06.09.23 MELT - FERROPOLIS, DE

06.10.23 PARCO ESPOSIZIONI NOVEGRO MILAN, ITALY

06/.16.23 SONAR - BARCELONA

06.18.23 LA PRIMA ESTATE TUSCANY, ITALY

8.03.23 BROOKLYN MIRAGE NYC

08.04.23 OSHEAGA MONTREAL

08.05.23 (DJ) OGDEN THEATRE DENVER

08.06.23 HARD SUMMER LA

08.18.23 LOWLANDS - BIDDINGHUIZEN, NL

08.25.23 READING FESTIVAL READING UK

08.27.23 EMERGE - BELFAST, UK