BICEP announce North American tour dates
Belfast electronic duo BICEP have a busy 2023 ahead, which includes a number of North American appearances surrounding Montreal's Osheaga fest. Those begin in NYC on August 3 at Brooklyn Mirage, and also include a DJ set at Denver's Ogden Theatre on August 5, and Hard Summer LA on August 6.
Tickets for Brooklyn Mirage are on presale now (password: BICEPNYC) and go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 AM. All tour dates are listed below.
Hard Summer's lineup also includes Skrillex B2B Four Tet, Kid Cudi, and more.
BICEP - 2023 LIVE DATES
04.20.23 FALIRO SPORTS PAVILION ARENA ATHENS GREECE
06.09.23 MELT - FERROPOLIS, DE
06.10.23 PARCO ESPOSIZIONI NOVEGRO MILAN, ITALY
06/.16.23 SONAR - BARCELONA
06.18.23 LA PRIMA ESTATE TUSCANY, ITALY
8.03.23 BROOKLYN MIRAGE NYC
08.04.23 OSHEAGA MONTREAL
08.05.23 (DJ) OGDEN THEATRE DENVER
08.06.23 HARD SUMMER LA
08.18.23 LOWLANDS - BIDDINGHUIZEN, NL
08.25.23 READING FESTIVAL READING UK
08.27.23 EMERGE - BELFAST, UK