BICEP announce North American tour dates

PHOTO SAM MULVEY

Belfast electronic duo BICEP have a busy 2023 ahead, which includes a number of North American appearances surrounding Montreal's Osheaga fest. Those begin in NYC on August 3 at Brooklyn Mirage, and also include a DJ set at Denver's Ogden Theatre on August 5, and Hard Summer LA on August 6.

Tickets for Brooklyn Mirage are on presale now (password: BICEPNYC) and go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 AM. All tour dates are listed below.

Hard Summer's lineup also includes Skrillex B2B Four Tet, Kid Cudi, and more.

loading...

BICEP - 2023 LIVE DATES
04.20.23 FALIRO SPORTS PAVILION ARENA ATHENS GREECE
06.09.23 MELT - FERROPOLIS, DE
06.10.23 PARCO ESPOSIZIONI NOVEGRO MILAN, ITALY
06/.16.23 SONAR - BARCELONA
06.18.23 LA PRIMA ESTATE TUSCANY, ITALY
8.03.23 BROOKLYN MIRAGE NYC
08.04.23 OSHEAGA MONTREAL
08.05.23 (DJ) OGDEN THEATRE DENVER
08.06.23 HARD SUMMER LA
08.18.23 LOWLANDS - BIDDINGHUIZEN, NL
08.25.23 READING FESTIVAL READING UK
08.27.23 EMERGE - BELFAST, UK

Comments
Leave A Comment

