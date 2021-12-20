Bicep playing US shows & other tour dates in 2022

Irish electronic duo Bicep returned earlier this year with their highly acclaimed sophomore album (and first full-length in four years), Isles, released on Ninja Tune, and now they're gearing up to tour in support of it in 2022. Most of their shows are in Europe and the UK, but they have a few US dates, including LA shows at The Mayan on March 24 & 25 (tickets), San Francisco's Regency Ballroom on 3/26 (tickets), and NYC's Knockdown Center on April 1 (tickets). They're also on the bill for the LA edition of Primavera Sound, which happens in September (as well as the Barcelona edition). All dates are listed below.

Isles cracked year-end lists from Rough Trade and NME, and here's what the latter said about it:

Having made the leap from tastemaking bloggers to beloved producers in their own right, Bicep’s self-titled 2017 debut felt like a homage to the techno, house and breakbeat they’d unearthed during their travels. But the dense, fascinating ‘Isles’ saw the pair step up to neatly define and master their own sound, utilising vocalists (Clara La San, Julia Kent) to provide vivid new textures to exploit in their creations.

Watch the video for "Apricots" and stream the full album below...

Bicep -- 2022 Tour Dates

09 feb 2022 progresja warsaw - pl

10 feb 2022 columbiahalle berlin - de

11 feb 2022 zoom frankfurt - de

12 feb 2022 halle tor 2 cologne - de

01 mar 2022 rockhal esch alzette - lu

03 mar 2022 paradiso amsterdam - nl

04 mar 2022 paradiso amsterdam - nl

05 mar 2022 paradiso amsterdam - nl

24 mar 2022 the mayan la - us

25 mar 2022 the mayan la - us

26 mar 2022 the regency ballroom san francisco - us

01 apr 2022 knockdown center new york - us

08 apr 2022 snowbombing mayrhofen - at

27 may 2022 wide awake london - uk

03 jun 2022 ava belfast - uk

04 jun 2022 forbidden fruit dublin - ie

09 jun 2022 primavera barcelona - es

10 jun 2022 sands - dreamland margate - uk

08 jul 2022 bbk live bilbao - es

29 jul 2022 pop messe brno - cz

30 jul 2022 audioriver płock - pl

16-18 sep 2022 primavera sound la - us