Big Boi announces North American tour

Big Boi has announced a spring and summer North American tour. The outing includes appearances at High Water Festival in South Carolina, "immersive 420 experience" The Sesh in Atlanta, Chattanooga's Riverbend Festival, and more, plus shows in Norfolk, Philadelphia, DC, and more. See all dates below.

The NYC show is on May 30 at Brooklyn Bowl. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 12 at 10 AM.

The veteran Atlanta rapper and producer (and half of Outkast) hasn't released new music in a while--his last project was his 2021 collaborative Big Sleepover LP with Sleepy Brown, and he hasn't done a proper solo album since 2017's BOOMIVERSE.

Big Boi -- 2023 Tour Dates

4/15 North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival at Riverfront Park

4/20 Atlanta, GA @ The Sesh (w/ Rich Homie Quan, Killer Mike, and T.I.)

5/28 Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

5/29 Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia

5/30 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl

6/1 Washington, DC @ The Bullpen

6/2-6/4 Chattanooga, TN @ Riverbend Music Festival

6/16-6/18 Anchorage, AK @ Sundown Solstice Festival at Cuddy Park

7/8 Des Moines, IA @ 80/35 Music Festival

7/28 Toronto, ON @ Toronto Festival of Beer

10/23 Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

11/13-11/17 Miami, FL/Bahamas @ Rock The Bells Cruise