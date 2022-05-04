Big Boi, Cold War Kids, Allison Russell & more playing mental health benefit in Central Park

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Sound Mind is celebrating with their 2022 Music Festival for Mental Health, happening on Saturday, May 21 at Central Park in NYC. The lineup features Cold War Kids, Big Boi, American Authors, KAMAUU, Wrabel, and Allison Russell, with more special guests to be announced, and tickets are on sale now.

Proceeds from the fest will benefit the National Alliance on Mental Illness, aka NAMI, the largest grassroots organization for mental health in the country.