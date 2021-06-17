Big Boi lists The Dungeon Family house on AirBnB

Atlanta's iconic The Dungeon, where Outkast and the Dungeon Family got their start and recorded together, will be available to rent out overnight on AirBnB. Big Boi is hosting three overnight stays, on June 29, July 1, and July 3, for $25 each, in honor of the upcoming 25th anniversary of Outkast's ATLiens.

"Atlanta is my home, and I grew up with The Dungeon Family in this house,” says Big Boi. “We would spend hours hanging out in the basement, writing rhymes and putting together beats at all hours of the night. Since purchasing the home, I’ve been excited to open its doors and welcome the next generation of artists to the space that inspired countless songs."

According to a press release:

During their stays, guests will be steeped in the Atlanta community and hip-hop history, with experiences including: Guided access to the basement of the house, a ‘90s relic where Outkast and Goodie Mob recorded some of their breakout hits. The walls still bear the signatures of the artists who got their start there!

Kicking back and playing records in rooms styled to commemorate key Atlanta locations that inspired The Dungeon Family’s tracks.

Access to a state of the art in-home studio, outfitted with Yamaha audio equipment.

Arriving in style with local transportation (within Atlanta city limits)** to and from the house in an Escalade.

Discovering surprises throughout the house that are remnants of The Dungeon Family’s illustrious past and lasting impact on music today.

Take a look inside the Dungeon below, and request to book a stay starting on Friday, June 25 at 1 p.m. EDT.