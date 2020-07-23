Big Boi on possible Kate Bush collaboration: “Just stay tuned… I can’t even talk about it right now!”

In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment/Sirius XM Volume, Outkast's Big Boi gushed about his love for art pop icon Kate Bush, teasing that he may or may not have gotten the chance to work with her for his upcoming collaborative album with Sleepy Brown, Big Sleepover:

I love Kate Bush. That's my people, man. My uncle turned me on to her since I was like in 8th grade. And this is like my mom's brother, like the weirdo brother. He turned me on to Kate and Fleetwood Mac and Sting and Lynyrd Skynyrd, and he just listened to everything. So I grew up listening to Bob Marley too, and my top two artists of all time is 1A and 1B, Bob Marley and Kate Bush. And then No. 2 would be N.W.A.

Big Boi has talked about his love for Kate Bush for years, and he's mentioned wanting to collaborate with her as far back as a 2010 interview with GQ, and as he mentions in that Yahoo interview, it looks like he may be getting closer to achieving his goal:

He finally got to meet Bush in 2014, when he traveled to London to see her historic Before the Dawn residency at the Hammersmith Odeon, the singer’s first live concerts since 1979. “Oh, it was wonderful, Before the Dawn. It was super-dope to go in and just to see all the songs play out onstage and the theatrical everything,” he tells Yahoo/SiriusXM. “And at the end of the show, she invited me and my wife back to the dressing room to have a glass of wine.” Three years later, Bush and Big Boi met up again for dinner. “Just me and her had a sit-down for like a couple hours and just talked about our kids. And she introduced me to Armangac, I don't know, just this almond cognac or something,” Boi recalls, smiling broadly. “But we threw some back and we had a good old time, man. She's a sweet lady.” That evening, Big Boi tweeted his excitement, posting a photo of his Before the Dawn live CD with Bush’s autograph that read, “So great to see you.”

When asked if Big Sleepover would feature Kate Bush, he replied, "Stay tuned, stay tuned. Just stay tuned. … I can't even talk about it right now!"

Watch a snippet of the interview and the video for recent Big Sleepover single "Can't Sleep" below.

--