Big Boss Vette shares video for new song “Problem,” touring

Rising rapper Big Boss Vette has been in the midst of dropping a string of great singles, and here's another, "Problem." It's loud, abrasive, and super catchy, and it comes with a video (shot by Shooter Jimmy) that you can check out below.

Big Boss Vette is also going on Nick Cannon's Future Superstar Tour, alongside Hitman Holla, Symba, and more. That hits NYC's Hammerstein Ballroom on April 8. All dates below.

Big Boss Vette -- 2023 Tour Dates

3/25 St. Louis, MO The Pageant

3/29 Cleveland, OH House of Blues Cleveland

3/30 Chicago, IL House of Blues Chicago

3/31 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit

4/2 Toronto, ON HISTORY

4/5 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore Philadelphia

4/6 Westbury, NY NYCB Theatre

4/8 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center

6/16-18 Anchorage, AK Sundown Alaska Festival

8/3-6 Chicago, IL Lollapalooza Festival