BIG | BRAVE prep collab album with The Body; guitarist Mathieu Ball lists his top 10 LPs of 2020

Having last released the very good A Gaze Among Them in 2019, Montreal post-metal band BIG | BRAVE recently revealed that they finished up work on a collaborative album with The Body. "Had been talking about making a record with these lads for a while," BIG | BRAVE wrote when they posted the above picture. "With the indispensable coconspirator [Seth Manchester, co-operator of Rhode Island's Machines With Magnets studio], we finally did! Can’t wait to share what we’ve done."

While you wait for more on that, we asked BIG | BRAVE guitarist Mathieu Ball what his favorite albums of 2020 were, and he responded with a list that includes Horse Lords, Sumac, Anna Von Hausswolff, Irreversible Entanglements, FACS, and more. See his list below.

Meanwhile, The Body also have a new album coming in January.

Mathieu Ball's Favorite Albums of 2020

Horse Lords - The Common Task

Sumac - You May be Held

Anna Von Hausswolff - All Thoughts Fly

Clarice Jensen - The Experience of Repetition as Death

Richard Skelton - Song To Vega

Harvey Milk - Live at Supersonic 2008

The Necks - Three

Sarah Davachi - Cantus, Descant

Jim White & Marisa Anderson - The Quickening

KTL - VII

Harry Pussy - Superstar

We Bow to No Masters - We Bow to No Masters

Irreversible Entanglements - Who Sent You?

Facs - Void Moments

