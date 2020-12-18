BIG | BRAVE prep collab album with The Body; guitarist Mathieu Ball lists his top 10 LPs of 2020
Having last released the very good A Gaze Among Them in 2019, Montreal post-metal band BIG | BRAVE recently revealed that they finished up work on a collaborative album with The Body. "Had been talking about making a record with these lads for a while," BIG | BRAVE wrote when they posted the above picture. "With the indispensable coconspirator [Seth Manchester, co-operator of Rhode Island's Machines With Magnets studio], we finally did! Can’t wait to share what we’ve done."
While you wait for more on that, we asked BIG | BRAVE guitarist Mathieu Ball what his favorite albums of 2020 were, and he responded with a list that includes Horse Lords, Sumac, Anna Von Hausswolff, Irreversible Entanglements, FACS, and more. See his list below.
Meanwhile, The Body also have a new album coming in January.
Mathieu Ball's Favorite Albums of 2020
Horse Lords - The Common Task
Sumac - You May be Held
Anna Von Hausswolff - All Thoughts Fly
Clarice Jensen - The Experience of Repetition as Death
Richard Skelton - Song To Vega
Harvey Milk - Live at Supersonic 2008
The Necks - Three
Sarah Davachi - Cantus, Descant
Jim White & Marisa Anderson - The Quickening
KTL - VII
Harry Pussy - Superstar
We Bow to No Masters - We Bow to No Masters
Irreversible Entanglements - Who Sent You?
Facs - Void Moments
--
