BIG | BRAVE & The Body announce folk-inspired collaborative album, share song

Last year, heavy music experimentalists The Body and BIG | BRAVE revealed they'd completed an album together. Since then, both The Body and BIG | BRAVE released their own new albums. Now, the collab LP has officially been announced.

It's called Leaving None But Small Birds, and it comes out September 24 via Thrill Jockey (pre-order). As a press release explains, the bands took inspiration from various forms of folk music:

Leaving None But Small Birds' premise was simple: to make music outside the boundaries of the music each make individually. The Body’s Lee Buford set up the initial challenge to make an album that evoked the country and folk roots of The Band. BIG|BRAVE’s Robin Wattie compiled lyrics and melodic lines from across Appalachian, Canadian, and English hymns and folk songs. Select phrases were then reworked and precisely arranged to center the experiences of marginalized characters, victims of hardship, and those yearning for love within each story. The despair and empowerment of these traditional tunes draw remarkable parallels with each group’s focus on championing people often cast aside in history.

You can definitely hear that coming through in lead single "Oh Sinner," which has a hypnotic, psychedelic folk rock vibe that kinda sounds like BIG | BRAVE covering Fairport Convention. It's awesome, and you can hear it below.

Tracklist

1. Blackest Crow

2. Oh Sinner

3. Hard Times

4. Once I Had a Sweetheart

5. Black is the Colour

6. Polly Gosford

7. Babes in the Woods