Big Climate Thing fest: Haim switches to Sunday, single day tickets on sale

There's been a slight change to the daily lineups of the the upcoming three-day The Big Climate Thing festival at Queens' Forest Hills Stadium. Haim have moved from Saturday (9/17) to Sunday (9/18). The daily lineups now look like this:

  • Friday 9/16 features Khruangbin, The Flaming Lips, Gary Clark Jr, Valerie June and Antibalas
  • Saturday 9/17 features Sheryl Crow, Courtney Barnett, The Weather Station, Guster, Pom Pom Squad, Sunflower Bean, Mykki Blanco, Joe Sumner & Friends, and Rozzi
  • Sunday 9/18 features The Roots, Haim, Princess Nokia, Xiuhtezcatl, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, Bonny Light Horseman, Seratones, and Ayoni

Single day tickets for The Big Climate Thing-- Friday, September 16Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18 -- are on sale now.

