Big D and the Kids Table announce spring tour

Ska-punk lifers Big D and the Kids Table released their first proper album in eight years, the great Do Your Art, last year, and they'll support it with a North American headlining tour this spring. "If you have been at home stuck in lockdown, wishing live shows were back, this is the show to hit up," vocalist Dave McWane says. "It will be filled with pent-up overflowing artistic expression, positive and welcoming vibes, eye-widening ridiculousness, and of course the rudest and most explosive Ska-core!"

The West Coast leg in April is with Left Alone and The Maxies, and the East Cast leg in May is with J. Navarro & The Traitors and Brunt Of It. See all dates below.

Dates include a Garwood, NJ show at Crossroads on May 21, and the tour wraps up in NYC at Gramercy Theatre on May 22. Tickets to those, and all dates, go on sale Friday, February 18 at 10 AM local time.

Stream Do Your Art below.

Big D and the Kids Table 2022 tour loading...

BIG D AND THE KIDS TABLE: 2022 TOUR

APR 05 HQ - Denver, CO %

APR 06 Urban Lounge - Salt Lake City, UT %

APR 07 The Space - Las Vegas, NV %

APR 08 Quartyard - San Diego, CA %

APR 09 Constellation Room - Santa Ana, CA %

APR 10 Yucca Tap Room - Tempe, AZ %

MAY 12 Space Ballroom - Hamden, CT ^

MAY 13 Mohawk Place - Buffalo, NY ^

MAY 14 Small's - Hamtramck, MI ^

MAY 15 Reggie's Rock Club - Chicago, IL ^

MAY 17 The Crafthouse Stage & Grill - Pittsburgh, PA ^

MAY 18 Ottobar - Baltimore, MD ^

May 19 Milkboy - Philadelphia, PA ^

MAY 20 River Street Jazz Cafe - Plains, PA ^

MAY 21 Crossroads - Garwood, NJ ^

MAY 22 Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY ^

% - w/ Left Alone, The Maxies

^ - w/ J. Navarro & The Traitors, Brunt Of It