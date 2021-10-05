Big Daddy Kane and KRS-One doing Verzuz live from Barclays Center

The next live-from-New-York Verzuz is between hometown legends Big Daddy Kane and KRS-One and it takes place in Kane's home borough of Brooklyn on October 17 at Barclays Center. Tickets to attend are on sale now, and the show will stream live via Triller and Fite at 7 PM ET.

As Big Daddy Kane spoke about in a 2014 interview with Vlad TV, he was sort of caught in the midddle of the KRS-One/MC Shan beef, as he was friends with KRS but had just joined Juice Crew (which Shan was a member of) around the time of the beef. Watch that interview below.