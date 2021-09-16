Big Daddy Kane and Slick Rick touring separately, playing NYC w/ Rakim & Kid Capri

It's "A Night of Hip-Hop Royalty" at Queens' Knockdown Center on November 27 and you could take that a step further by calling it a night of New York Hip-Hop Royalty, as the lineup features Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, Slick Rick and Kid Capri. Tickets are on sale.

While "Hip-Hop Royalty" is not a tour, both Big Daddy Kane and Slick Rick are on the road, separately, this fall. Big Daddy Kane is touring right now, playing Milwaukee tonight (9/16), with upcoming dates in Sandusky, Norfolk, Raleigh and more.

Slick Rick plays NYC's Sony Hall on September 23 (tickets), and also has upcoming dates in Washington, DC and Ft Lauderdale.

All Big Daddy Kane and Slick Rick dates are listed below.

Slick Rick, Big Daddy Kane and Kid Capri all played Homecoming Week shows in August.

Big Daddy Kane - 2022 Tour Dates

Sept 16, 2021 Milwaukee, WI Miller Lite Oasis Stage

Sept 17, 2021 Sandusky, OH Kalahari Resorts

Sept 19, 2021 Corning, CA Rolling Hills Casino

Sept 25, 2021 Salisbury, MD The Fountains Ballroom

Oct 15, 2021 Norfolk, VA Chesapeake Conference Center

Oct 23, 2021 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater

Nov 13, 2021 Kissimmee, FL Silver Spurs Arena

Nov 27, 2021 Maspeth, NY Knockdown Center

Slick Rick - 2021 Tour Dates

SEP 23 THU - Sony Hall @ 9:00pm - New York, NY, United States

SEP 24 FRI - Howard Theatre @ 9:00pm - Washington, DC, United States

OCT 23 SAT - Broward Center for the Performing Arts @ 8:00pm - Ft Lauderdale, FL, United States

NOV 27 SAT - Knockdown Center @ 8:00pm - Maspeth, NY, United States