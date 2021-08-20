Big Daddy Kane, Desiigner, C+C Music Factory & more played Brooklyn Homecoming Week show (pics, video)

While Biggie Smalls tribute concert Celebrate Biggie was happening a few miles away in Prospect Park (more on that HERE), the third of four It's Time for Hip Hop in NYC shows happened at Brooklyn Army Terminal on Thursday (8/19). Like the previous two shows, in the Bronx and Staten Island, you had to be fully vaccinated to attend the free event, and if you didn't make it out in person, you could also watch it stream live on Behind the Rhyme's Twitch.

The Brooklyn show featured performances from Big Daddy Kane (who paid tribute to his old friend, the late Biz Markie), Desiigner, C+C Music Factory, Obasi Jackson, Judy Torres, Stetasonic, Special Ed, Grandmaster Dee, Maino, Papoose, and more. Also on hand, like at the last two shows, were politicians, including "Killah" Chuck Schumer, who coined himself the "Notorious CES" for the occasion, rapping a few bars.

Check out some fan-taken pictures and videos from Thursday's show below.

The final It's Time for Hip Hop in NYC show happens tonight (8/20) at Queens' Forest Hills Stadium, with George Clinton + The P-Funk All Stars (with special guests), Too $hort, DJ Hurricane, DJ Wiz, EPMD, Mobb Deep, Yo-Yo, and more. Then on Saturday, it's Homecoming Week's grand finale, WE LOVE NYC: The Homecoming Concert, with Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, The Killers, Elvis Costello, Polo G, and more. Stay tuned for more on those.