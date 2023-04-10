Big Daddy Kane, Doug E Fresh, Rakim & more playing Hip Hop 50th Anniversary show at Radio City
DJ Cassidy has announced "Pass the Mic Live! - Hip Hop 50th Anniversary Celebration," set for July 21 at Radio City Music Hall. The one-night-only concert will feature Big Daddy Kane, Doug E. Fresh, Rakim, and Slick Rick, as well as Black Sheep, CL Smooth, Brand Nubian, The Sugarhill Gang, Nice 'N Smooth, MC Shan, Kurtis Blow, EPMD, Kid 'N Play, Onyx, Monie Love, Third Bass' MC Serch, and more. The show also includes "special surprise guests." Check out the full lineup below.
Tickets for DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic Live! - Hip Hop 50th Anniversary Celebration go on sale Friday, April 14, at 10 AM.
DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic Live! - Hip Hop 50th Anniversary Celebration
Big Daddy Kane
Doug E. Fresh
Rakim
Slick Rick
Black Sheep
Brand Nubian
CL Smooth
Dana Dane
Doitall of Lords Of The Underground
EPMD
Fu-Schnickens
Grandmaster Melle Mel & Scorpio
Kid 'N Play
Kool Moe Dee
Kurtis Blow
MC Serch
MC Shan
Milk Dee of Audio Two
Monie Love
Nice 'N Smooth
Onyx
Roxanne Shante
Special Ed
The Sugarhill Gang
Treach of Naughty By Nature