Big Daddy Kane, Doug E Fresh, Rakim & more playing Hip Hop 50th Anniversary show at Radio City

DJ Cassidy has announced "Pass the Mic Live! - Hip Hop 50th Anniversary Celebration," set for July 21 at Radio City Music Hall. The one-night-only concert will feature Big Daddy Kane, Doug E. Fresh, Rakim, and Slick Rick, as well as Black Sheep, CL Smooth, Brand Nubian, The Sugarhill Gang, Nice 'N Smooth, MC Shan, Kurtis Blow, EPMD, Kid 'N Play, Onyx, Monie Love, Third Bass' MC Serch, and more. The show also includes "special surprise guests." Check out the full lineup below.

Tickets for DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic Live! - Hip Hop 50th Anniversary Celebration go on sale Friday, April 14, at 10 AM.

DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic loading...

DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic Live! - Hip Hop 50th Anniversary Celebration

Big Daddy Kane

Doug E. Fresh

Rakim

Slick Rick

Black Sheep

Brand Nubian

CL Smooth

Dana Dane

Doitall of Lords Of The Underground

EPMD

Fu-Schnickens

Grandmaster Melle Mel & Scorpio

Kid 'N Play

Kool Moe Dee

Kurtis Blow

MC Serch

MC Shan

Milk Dee of Audio Two

Monie Love

Nice 'N Smooth

Onyx

Roxanne Shante

Special Ed

The Sugarhill Gang

Treach of Naughty By Nature