Big Ears adds Beth Orton, Sun Ra Arkestra, Kae Tempest, and more to 2023 lineup

Knoxville's Big Ears Festival has announced more artists for its 2023 edition, which runs March 30 - April 2 at venues all over the city. Newly added: Beth Orton, Sun Ra Arkestra, Kae Tempest, Morton Subotnick (Silver Apples), Rude Ruth (Margaret Glaspy & Julian Lage Trio), Combo Chimbita, Bassekou Kouyate, Danielle Ponder and Leslie Flanigan.

That's in addition to previous announced artists Amadou & Mariam, Devendra Banhart, Andrew Bird, Grouper, Charles Lloyd, Arooj Aftab, The Weather Station, Kevin Morby, Makaya McCraven, Vijay Iyer, Terry Allen & the Panhandle Mystery Band, Bonny Light Horseman, The Mountain Goats, Pino Palladino, Blake Mills, Sam Gendel, Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, John Zorn celebrating his 70th birthday with lots of special programming, and more.

Big Ears says there are still many more artists to be announced. Festival passes are on sale now.

Beth Orton is on tour now and plays NYC's Bowery Ballroom on November 5.