Big Ears adds Patti Smith, John Medeski, Ben Lamar Gay, and more to 2022 lineup

Big Ears has just announced a number of additions to its 2022 lineup, including Patti Smith, John Medeski, Julian Lage, Marisa Anderson & William Tyler, Yasmin Williams, Maeve Gilchrist, George, Ben Lamar Gay, Evan Ziporyn, Mind Maintenance, Claire Rousay, Odean Pope & Immanuel Wilkins, and Ensemble Dal Niente & Ken Vandermark.

Smith has two performances at Big Ears: "Words & Music," an "intimate evening of readings and acoustic performance"; and an electric show with her band.

Ben Lamar Gay will lead a quartet to play selections from his upcoming album, Open Arms to Open Us. Ensemble Dal Niente and saxophonist Ken Vandermark are teaming to perform a new composition by Roscoe Mitchell, and the ensemble will also doing free performances throughout the festival weekend at the Knoxville Museum of Art.

George is a new collaboration between percussionist John Hollenbeck, saxophonists Aurora Nealand and Anna Webber, and microtonal musician Chiquita Magic and they'll be making their live debut at the festival.

These performances are in addition to already announced performers Low, John Zorn, Sparks,Yves Tumor, Bill Callahan, Annette Peacock, Meredith Monk, Moses Sumney, Kim Gordon, Animal Collective, Sons Of Kemet, Kronos Quartet, and more.

Big Ears 2022 happens March 24 - 27 in Knoxville, TN. Tickets are on sale now.