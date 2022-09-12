Big Ears announces 2023 lineup

Knoxville, TN's Big Ears festival has announced the lineup for its 2023 edition which is also its 10th edition, happening March 30 - April 2. Festival passes go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, September 14.

The 2023 lineup includes: Amadou & Mariam, Devendra Banhart, Andrew Bird, Grouper, Charles Lloyd, Arooj Aftab, The Weather Station, Kevin Morby, Makaya McCraven, Vijay Iyer, Terry Allen & the Panhandle Mystery Band, Bonny Light Horseman, The Mountain Goats, Pino Palladino, Blake Mills, Sam Gendel, Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, and more.

As usual there are unique programs and collaborations at Big Ears, and John Zorn will be back for a second year in a row, this time celebrating his 70th birthday with a host of special, curated shows featuring Bill Laswell, Dave Lombardo, John Medeski, julian Lage, Gyan Riley, Mary Halvorson, Kenny Wollesen, and many more.

Other special programs: the North American premiere of guitarist Bill Frisell and his trio with the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra, with arrangements by Michael Gibbs; a series of special concerts highlighting composers Éliane Radigue & Annea Lockwood; and the Mivos Quartet performing Steve Reich’s complete string quartets.

There's also Calexico, Steve Gunn, Lonnie Holley, James "Blood" Ulmer, Xylouris White, Marc Ribot y Los Cubanos Postizos, Rickie Lee Jones, Los Lobos, and more. Check out the announced lineup below; Big Ears will have more announcements still to come.

Big Ears 2023 Lineup loading...

BIG EARS 2023 LINEUP:

700 Bliss

Adia Victoria

Allison Russell

Amadou & Mariam

Andrew Bird

Antonio Sanchez & Bad Hombre

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, & Shahzad Ismaily: Love in Exile

Ava Mendoza w/ SUE-C

Bela Fleck: My Bluegrass Heart w/ Bela Fleck, Michael Cleveland, Sierra Hull, Justin Moses, Mark Schatz, & Bryan Sutton

Bill Frisell Four w/ Jonathan Blake, Gerald Clayton, & Gregory Tardy

Bill Frisell Trio and the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra (North American Premier)

Bill Orcutt Guitar Quartet (Bill Orcutt, Shane Parish, Ava Mendoza, and Wendy Eisenberg)

Bonny Light Horseman

Calexico

Carl Stone with Ned Rothenberg & Soo Yeon Lyuh

Caroline

Caterina Barbieri

Cecile McLorin Salvant

Charles Lloyd Chapel Trio with Bill Frisell & Thomas Morgan

Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Popul

Christian McBride’s New Jawn w/ Christian McBride, Marcus Strickland, Josh Evans, & Nasheet Waits

David Moore

Devendra Banhart

Edgar Meyer Trios w/ Tessa Lark & Joshua Roman

Fuji||||||||||ta

Gatos do Sul

Grouper

Ibeyi

Ichiko Aoba

Iron & Wine

JACK Quartet plays Catherine Lamb’s divisio spiralis

James “Blood” Ulmer

Joe Lovano Trio Tapestry featuring Marilyn Crispell & Carmen Castaldi

Josephine Foster

Kali Malone

Kevin Morby

Los Lobos

Maeve Gilchrist: The Harpweaver w/ Aizuri Quaret

Makaya McCraven: In These Times

Marc Ribot y Los Cubanos Postizos

Mary Halvorson Amaryllis

Mary Halvorson Belladonna w/ Mivos Quartet

Mayan Space Station (William Parker w/ Ava Mendoza & Gerald Cleaver)

Nate Smith + Kinfolk

Orrin Evans Tarbaby (w/ David Murray)

Pino Palladino and Blake Mills with Sam Gendel and Abe Rounds

Rafiq Bhatia

Reid Anderson

Rich Ruth

Rickie Lee Jones

Sam Gendel & Sam Wilkes

Sam Gendel Concert Group with Gabe Noel & Phil Melanson

Sierra Ferrel

Sierra Hull

Son Lux

Sona Jobarteh

Steve Gunn

Steve Reich’s Complete String Quartets performed by Mivos Quartet

Tarta Relena

Terry Allen & the Panhandle Mystery Band

The Bad Plus

The Jazz-Bins

The Mountain Goats

The Music of Annea Lockwood performed Nate Wooley & Yarn/Wire

The Music of Eliane Radigue performed by Nate Wooley & Carol Robinson

The Weather Station

Tyshawn Sorey Trio with Joe Lovano & Bill Frisell

Vijay Iyer Trio (Vijay Iyer, Linda May Han Oh, & Tyshawn Sorey)

Vinicius Cantuaria

William Parker In Order to Survive

Xylouris White

Zoh Amba w/ Tyshawn Sorey & Thomas Morgan

John Zorn 70th Birthday Celebration

Nove Cantici

• Bill Frisell, Julian Lage, & Gyan Riley

Bagatelles Pt. 1

• Brian Marsella Trio (Brian Marsella, Trevor Dunn, & Kenny Wollesen) & John Medeski Trio (John Medeski, Dave Fluczyski, & G. Calvin Weston)

Bagatelles Pt. 2

• Mary Halvorson Quartet (Mary Halvorson, Miles Okazaki, Drew Gress, Tomas Fujiwara) Trigger (Will Greene, Simon Hayes, & Aaron Edgcomb)

Gnostic Trio

• Bill Frisell, Kenny Wollesen, & Carol Emanuel

Painkiller

• John Zorn, Bill Laswell, & Dave Lombardo

Chamber Music

• Jack Quartet (Christoper Otto, Austin Wulliman, John Pickford Richards, & Jay Campbell) plus Yura Lee, Michael Nicolas, & Sae Hashimoto)

Cobra

• Bill Frisell, Mary Halvorson, Will Greene, Brian Marsella, John Medeski, Mike Nicolas, Trevor Dunn, Simon Hanes, Sae Hashimoto, Dave Lombardo, Aaron Edgcomb, & Kenny Wollesen

John Zorn: A Capella Vocal

• Kirsten Sollek, Eliza Bagg, Elizabeth Bates, Sarah Brailey, & Rachel Calloway