Big Freedia announces new LP ft. Lil Wayne & more, shares “Bigfoot,” playing shows

Queen of Bounce Big Freedia has announced a new album, Central City, due out June 23. It includes her recent single $100 Bill," featuring Ciara, and March's "Central City Freestyle," as well as collaborations with Kamaiyah, Kelly Price, Lil Wayne, Boyfriend, Sonyae, Faith Evans, and The Soul Rebels. See the cover art and tracklist below.

"Bounce has been through many iterations—from Triggerman to Sissy to Cash Money Bounce—but my new album is something I call Bigga Bounce," Freedia says. "Welcome to Central City, y'all, where I pay homage to my city, my roots, hip-hop, and to the art of creating a new sound."

She's shared another new single, "Bigfoot," which she calls "a powerful anthem of empowerment and motivation." Hear it below.

Freedia will be on tour this summer, including Re:SET dates with LCD Soundsystem, Jamie xx, IDLES, and more. See all of her upcoming dates below.

Freedia will be in NYC to play LadyLand Festival on June 23, Under the K Bridge. The lineup also features Honey Dijon, Peaches, Gottmik, Ms Nina, Arra, Mel4ever, Memphy, Michael Magnan, Ocupy the Disco, Only Fire, and Shenghao, with more artists still to be announced. Tickets are on sale now.

Big Freedia - Central City loading...

BIG FREEDIA - CENTRAL CITY TRACKLIST

1. Central City Freestyle

2. Big Time ft. Kamaiyah

3. Throw It Back

4. Motivate Ya ft. Kelly Price

5. Pop That

6. Bigfoot

7. El Niño ft. Lil Wayne & Boyfriend

8. $100 Bill ft. Ciara

9. Pepto Interlude

10. Booty Like A Drummer

11. You Already Know ft. Sonyae

12. Bitch You Want ft. Faith Evans

13. Life Lessons

14. NOLA Babies

15. Gin In My System

16. Voodoo Magic ft. The Soul Rebels

BIG FREEDIA: 2023 TOUR

6/2: Stanford, CA at Frost Amphitheater*

6/3: San Diego, CA at Snapdragon Stadium*

6/4: Pasadena, CA at The Rose Bowl*

6/9: New Orleans, LA at City Park*

6/10: Atlanta, GA at Central Park *

6/11: Grand Prairie, TX at Texas Trust CU Theatre *

6/15: Manchester, TN at Bonnaroo

6/17: Kansas City, MO at Boulevardia Festival

6/18: Los Angeles, CA at Hollywood Bowl Jazz Fest

6/23: Brooklyn, NY at Ladyland Festival

6/24: San Francisco, CA at Great Northern Pink Block Party

6/25: Denver, CO at Denver Pride

7/13: Chicago, IL at Millennium Park

7/15: Detroit, MI at Soundboard at Motor City Casino Hotel

7/20: Asheville, NC at The Grey Eagle

7/21: Knoxville, TN at The Bijou Theatre

7/22: Memphis, TN at Growlers

7/23: Little Rock, AR at Black Pride

7/28: Napa, CA at Blue Note Jazz Festival

8/4: Newport Jazz Festival

8/5: Montgomery, NY at City WInery

8/19: Charlotte, NC at Charlotte Pride

8/25: Columbus, OH at Wonderbus Music and Arts Festival

* Re:Set Festival with LCD Soundsystem, Jamie XX and More