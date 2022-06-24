Big Freedia covers Le Tigre with Boyfriend, talks Beyoncé sampling her

It's been a big week for Big Freedia, who was prominently sampled on the new Beyoncé song "Break My Soul," and who now appears on Boyfriend's new cover of Le Tigre's classic "Deceptacon." They give the song a modern, dancey rework, reminding you how timeless the original is and bringing it into the future. Freedia says:

I had a blast working on ‘Deceptacon’ with Boyfriend. We get to celebrate Pride today because of acts like Le Tigre who helped pave the way. I’m proud to be a leader of the movement and hope to inspire future generations to continue fighting for equality.

Boyfriend adds:

I was Class Historian in high school and senior year I made a documentary for our class using Le Tigre’s ‘Deceptacon’ as the opening montage sequence. I felt soooo cool like ‘the adults aren’t ready for this hip shit.’ We had a big screening and I was nervous, but hearing the first few notes I was instantly relieved. The song is so good, it carried the moment. We watched scenes of our final school days cut together to rebellious vocals and driving guitar and felt ready for the world.

Listen below.

Freedia also spoke to ET about Beyoncé (who also featured Freedia on "Formation") working with her once again. "My manager called and said, 'Beyoncé wanted to use one of your songs on her new album.' And I was like, ‘Holy crap. What is going on? Another One?’ I was like, ‘This is happening again?"

"So, we get to hang out and talk and [Beyoncé] tells me how she’s grateful for being a part of this track," Freedia continues. "And I’m like, ‘No, I’m grateful for you calling me to be a part of this track and having me on it."

She later added, "Beyoncé means a lot to me. She has given me an opportunity to showcase my talents to the world and to be a part of something so inspirational and iconic."

Boyfriend also announced the headlining 'Sugar & Spice Tour' for this fall, including a Brooklyn show on October 8 at Elsewhere Zone One. All dates are listed below.

Boyfriend -- 2022 Tour Dates

10/1 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill

10/7 - Mobile, AL - Alabama Music Box

10/8 - Brooklyn NY - Elsewhere - Zone 1

10/14 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St. Entry

10/20 - Nashville, TN - The End

10/21 - New Orleans, LA - The Rabbit Hole

10/22 - Denver, CO - Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

10/28 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

11/5 - Washington, D.C. - Pie Shop

11/11 - Birmingham, AL - The Nick

11/12 - Atlanta, GA - Smith's Olde Bar

11/17 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)

11/18 - Dallas, TX - Limbo Room at The RUINS

11/19 - Austin, TX - Mohawk (Inside)