Big Freedia, Dawn Richard, Soul Glo, Hurray for the Riff Raff & more playing Pitchfork show in Queens

Pitchfork has announced the first edition of a new concert series, Pitchfork Presents, happening on August 21 at Knockdown Center in Queens. It features sets from Big Freedia, Dawn Richard, Hurray for the Riff Raff, billy woods, Mega Bog, Soul Glo, Water from Your Eyes, Katie Alice Greer, and Jane Remover, and runs from 3-11 PM. Tickets are on sale now.

Soul Glo recently played Knockdown Center as part of the Show Me The Body-headlined, CORPUS-produced In Broad Daylight festival, and they just shared a new video for "Driponomics."

Dawn Richard performed at Pitchfork Festival on Friday; see pictures from that below.