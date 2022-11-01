Big Joanie announce first-ever NYC show (new album out this week)
London trio Big Joanie release their new album Back Home on Friday via Thurston Moore and Eva Prinz’s Daydream Library Series (UK) and Kill Rock Stars (US). It's a record that mixes indie rock, post-punk and synthpop with impassioned lyricism; “We were really ruminating on the idea of a home and what it means,” says guitarist Stephanie Phillips. “It’s about the different ideas of home, whether that’s here in the UK, back in Africa or the Caribbean, or a place that doesn’t really exist; it’s neither here nor there." You can check out four songs from the album now.
The band have also just announced their first-ever NYC show, which happens at Union Pool on May 25. That's their only announced North American date so far, stay tuned for more. In the meantime they have UK dates this fall, including Pitchfork London, shows with Courtney Barnett, and more. All dates are listed below.
BIG JOANIE - 2022/2023 TOUR DATES
Nov. 4, 2022 - London, United Kingdom - Rough Trade East
Nov. 6, 2022 - Nottingham, United Kingdom - Rough Trade Nottingham
Nov. 7, 2022 - Bristol, United Kingdom - Rough Trade Bristol
Nov. 8, 2022 - Brighton, United Kingdom - Resident Music
Nov. 9 - 13, 2022 - London, United Kingdom - Pitchfork Music Festival London 2022
Nov. 11, 2022 - Manchester, United Kingdom - Albert Hall w/ Courtney Barnett
Nov. 12, 2022 - Brighton, United Kingdom - Brighton Dom w/ Courtney Barnett
Nov. 13, 2022 - London, United Kingdom - Roundhouse w/ Courtney Barnett
Nov. 18, 2022 - Genève, Switzerland - Festival Les Creatives
Jan. 6, 2023 - Bristol, United Kingdom - Strange Brew
Jan. 7, 2023 - Bognor Regis, United Kingdom - Rockaway Beach 2023
Jan. 8, 2023 - Southampton, United Kingdom - Joiners
Jan. 10, 2023 - Oxford, United Kingdom - The Bullingdon
Jan. 11, 2023 - London, United Kingdom - The Garage
Jan. 12, 2023 - Birmingham, United Kingdom - The Hare and Hounds
Jan. 13, 2023 - Leeds, United Kingdom - Belgrave Music Hall
Jan. 14, 2023 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - Mono
Jan. 15, 2023 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom - Cluny
Jan. 17, 2023 - Manchester, United Kingdom - Deaf Institute
Jan. 21, 2023 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso
May. 25, 2023 - New York, NY - Union Pool