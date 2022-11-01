Big Joanie announce first-ever NYC show (new album out this week)

London trio Big Joanie release their new album Back Home on Friday via Thurston Moore and Eva Prinz’s Daydream Library Series (UK) and Kill Rock Stars (US). It's a record that mixes indie rock, post-punk and synthpop with impassioned lyricism; “We were really ruminating on the idea of a home and what it means,” says guitarist Stephanie Phillips. “It’s about the different ideas of home, whether that’s here in the UK, back in Africa or the Caribbean, or a place that doesn’t really exist; it’s neither here nor there." You can check out four songs from the album now.

The band have also just announced their first-ever NYC show, which happens at Union Pool on May 25. That's their only announced North American date so far, stay tuned for more. In the meantime they have UK dates this fall, including Pitchfork London, shows with Courtney Barnett, and more. All dates are listed below.

BIG JOANIE - 2022/2023 TOUR DATES

Nov. 4, 2022 - London, United Kingdom - Rough Trade East

Nov. 6, 2022 - Nottingham, United Kingdom - Rough Trade Nottingham

Nov. 7, 2022 - Bristol, United Kingdom - Rough Trade Bristol

Nov. 8, 2022 - Brighton, United Kingdom - Resident Music

Nov. 9 - 13, 2022 - London, United Kingdom - Pitchfork Music Festival London 2022

Nov. 11, 2022 - Manchester, United Kingdom - Albert Hall w/ Courtney Barnett

Nov. 12, 2022 - Brighton, United Kingdom - Brighton Dom w/ Courtney Barnett

Nov. 13, 2022 - London, United Kingdom - Roundhouse w/ Courtney Barnett

Nov. 18, 2022 - Genève, Switzerland - Festival Les Creatives

Jan. 6, 2023 - Bristol, United Kingdom - Strange Brew

Jan. 7, 2023 - Bognor Regis, United Kingdom - Rockaway Beach 2023

Jan. 8, 2023 - Southampton, United Kingdom - Joiners

Jan. 10, 2023 - Oxford, United Kingdom - The Bullingdon

Jan. 11, 2023 - London, United Kingdom - The Garage

Jan. 12, 2023 - Birmingham, United Kingdom - The Hare and Hounds

Jan. 13, 2023 - Leeds, United Kingdom - Belgrave Music Hall

Jan. 14, 2023 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - Mono

Jan. 15, 2023 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom - Cluny

Jan. 17, 2023 - Manchester, United Kingdom - Deaf Institute

Jan. 21, 2023 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

May. 25, 2023 - New York, NY - Union Pool