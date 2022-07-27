Big Joanie announce new album ‘Back Home,’ share “In My Arms”

Big Joanie recently put out their new single "Happier Still," and now the UK band have announced their new sophomore album, Back Home, due November 4 via Thurston Moore and Eva Prinz’s Daydream Library Series (UK) and Kill Rock Stars (US) (pre-order). It includes "Happier Still" as well as the just-released "In My Arms," a catchy, driving indie rock song that comes with a Lydia Garnett-directed video celebrating queer love and friendship. Check it out below.

The album was produced and mixed by Margo Broom (Goat Girl, Fat White Family), and it features violin by Charlotte Valentine (aka No Home). Speaking about the album title, singer/guitarist Stephanie Phillips says, "It’s about the different ideas of home. Whether that’s here in the UK, back in Africa or the Caribbean, or a place that doesn’t really exist; it’s neither here nor there."

Big Joanie are also contributing to the upcoming tribute album to Sleater-Kinney's Dig Me Out.

Big Joanie loading...

Tracklist

1. Cactus Tree

2. Taut

3. Confident Man

4. What Are You Waiting For

5. In My Arms

6. Your Words

7. Count to 10

8. Happier Still

9. Insecure

10. Today

11. I Will

12. In My Arms (Reprise)

13. Sainted