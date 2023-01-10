Big Joanie announce their first North American tour

Black feminist punk trio Big Joanie have announced their first-ever North American tour, kicking off in the spring. The announcement comes with the release of a live performance video of "Cactus Tree," off of their newest album, Back Home. The "Cactus Tree" video was filmed at Hermitage Works Studios in their hometown of London. Watch it below.

Big Joanie's North American tour spans both coasts. Having already sold out their show at Union Pool, they've added another NYC show on May 26 at Baby's All Right. All dates are listed below, and tickets go on sale Friday January 13.

Big Joanie -- 2023 North American Tour Dates

3/19: Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

3/20: Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

3/22: Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

3/25: Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern

3/26: Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

3/28: San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

3/30: Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

3/31: Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

5/19: Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade - Purgatory

5/20: Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records

5/22: Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Music House

5/23: Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

5/25: Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool - SOLD OUT

5/26: Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right

5/29: Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

5/30: Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

6/1: Columbus, OH @ Natalie's Grandview

6/2: Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle