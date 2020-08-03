Big Joanie cover Solange’s “Cranes in the Sky” for new Third Man 7″ (listen)

UK group Big Joanie will release a new 7" single via Third Man on August 14 and the a-side is a cover of Solange's "Cranes in the Sky." The band keep Solange's same basic beat but otherwise reimagine the song in dark, post-punk hues. The b-side is a new Big Joanie original, "It's You." You can listen to "Cranes in the Sky" below and preorder the 7" here.

Big Joanie will celebrate the release of the single with a socially-distanced, masks-required release show at Thurston Moore's Ecstatic Peace Library record store in London London on August 15. Entry to the event, which will be outdoors, is co-presented by Third Man Records and Daydream Library Series, is free with RSVP -- tickets are very limited, as you might expect and available beginning Tuesday, August 4 at 10 AM BST / 5 AM EDT. Proceeds from the donation bar will benefit Girls Rock London and Decolonise Fest.