Big Joanie played Baby’s All Right with Frida Kill (pics, setlist)

After being forced to postpone the shows due to a medical emergency, London band Big Joanie are back in North America and playing their first headlining NYC shows, the first of which happened at Baby's All Right on Monday night (7/10). The trio, who were joined by touring member Vanessa Govinden, describe themselves as a Black feminist punk band, but stress that all are welcome at their shows. They also acknowledged their influences, including the Pixies (whose former member Kim Deal features on their new version of "Today"), and their roots in Afropunk, pointing especially to Poly Styrene, Fishbone, and Little Richard.

On Monday night, Big Joanie stuck mostly to material from their great 2022 sophomore album Back Home, also including a few older tracks, and their cover of Solange's "Cranes In The Sky." See pictures from the show by Ellen Qbertplaya, including opener Frida Kill (featuring contributing BV photographer Jeanette D. Moses), below.

Big Joanie play a second sold-out NYC show tonight (7/12) at Union Pool with Clear Channel, and play Chicago on Thursday (7/13) at Empty Bottle, again with Frida Kill.