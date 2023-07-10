Big Joanie share “Today” ft Kim Deal; US dates this week

London trio Big Joanie have released a new version of "Today," which was originally on last year's Back Home. It now features backing vocals from The Breeders' Kim Deal. “Whether through Pixies, Breeders, or her solo work, Kim has been a vital influence on us as a band and we’re so happy that she’s become part of the Big Joanie world,” says the band's Stephanie Phillips. “Originally this was a song we were working on years ago that Chardine was going to sing on. I found the old demo while we were on tour and started writing new lyrics to the music with my laptop balanced on my lap in the tour van. I really love that it sounds like a classic C86 type lo-fi indie song.”

Listen to the new version of "Today" below.

Big Joanie are currently in the US for their rescheduled shows, playing Brooklyn's Baby's All Right tonight (tickets) and Union Pool on Wednesday (sold-out). Then it's off to Chicago on Thursday (7/13) at Empty Bottle.

The Breeders will tour this fall in celebration of 30 years of Last Splash.