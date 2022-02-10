Big K.R.I.T. announces tour; new album ‘Digital Roses Don’t Die’ out next week

Big K.R.I.T. recently released the new song "So Cool" and then revealed that it's the lead single off his next album, Digital Roses Don't Die, which arrives next week (2/18). Now he's also announced the Digital Roses Tour in support of the album with Elhae and Price, which kicks off in April and wraps up in June. Dates include Philly, NYC, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin, Memphis, Nashville, New Orleans, Atlanta, and more.

The NYC show goes down on April 28 at Gramercy Theatre. Tickets go on sale Friday (2/11) at 10 AM. All dates are listed on the tour poster below.

Big KRIT loading...

--

25 Early 2000s Rap Albums That Hold Up Today