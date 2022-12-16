Big Laugh announce debut LP for Revelation, share “Mask,” touring with Gel

Milwaukee hardcore band Big Laugh have been coming up in the world lately, and now they've announced their debut album, Consume Me, due February 10 via Revelation Records. The album was produced by Matt Russell, and the first single is the 90-second "Mask." The band have cited both NYHC and Japanese punk legends Gauze as influences, and "Mask" kinda finds the exact middle ground between those two things. It's a ripper, and it comes with a video that mixes live footage of Big Laugh with archival clips of televised news, protest marches, and more, and you can check it out below.

Big Laugh are also touring next year with Gel and those dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Artificial Peace

2. Abomination

3. Square One

4. Mask

5. Animosity

6. Shadow Figure

7. Consume Me

8. Last Laugh

9. Blowin' Smoke

10. The Fall

Gel / Big Laugh -- 2023 Tour Dates

1/20 Milwaukee, WI @ X Ray Arcade

1/21 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

1/23 Kansas City, MO @ Farewell

1/24 St. Louis, MO @ The Sinkhole

1/25 Louisville, KY @ Mag Bar

1/26 Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTER

1/27 Birmingham, AL @ Firehouse

1/28 Tallahassee, FL @ The Bark

1/29 Jacksonville, FL @ Justice Pub

1/31 Miami, FL @ Gramps (outside)

2/1 Orlando, FL @ Will's Pub

2/2 Savannah, GA @ Warehouse

2/3 Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor

2/4 Richmond, VA @ The Warehouse

2/5 Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong