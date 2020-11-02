Big Red Machine cover Aimee Mann’s “Wise Up”

Eaux Claires' For Wisconsin voter initiative has been posting live videos, collaborations and more in the lead up to the election, and with election eve upon us, they've shared one more video, of Big Red Machine, Aaron Dessner of The National's project with Justin Vernon of Bon Iver, covering Aimee Mann's Magnolia and Jerry Maguire soundtrack classic, "Wise Up." The original is almost painfully melancholy, but Aaron and Justin, who are joined by fellow The National members Bryce Dessner and Bryan and Scott Devendorf, as well as Mina Tindle, Jon Low, and Ben Lanz, transform this edition into something almost hopeful, to the accompaniment by bucolic images of the Wisconsin countryside.

"We recorded this cover of 'Wise Up,' one of my very favorite Aimee Mann songs, for beautiful Wisconsin," Aaron says. "Her words keep coming into my brain these days. The stakes couldn't be any higher in this election and it may come down to a handful of votes. Text 56005 to VOTE. Thanks so much to Ben, Bryan, Bryce, Mina, Jon, Scott and Justin for joining me."

Also for "For Wisconsin," Feist covered Cat Stevens' "Trouble." Watch the videos for both covers below.