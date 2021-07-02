Big Red Machine share Taylor Swift collab “Renegade” (watch the video)

Big Red Machine, the project of Justin Vernon of Bon Iver and Aaron Dessner of The National, only just announced their new album, How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?, on Tuesday but they've spent the rest of the week dropping singles from it left and right. They've just shared the Taylor Swift collaboration "Renegade."

“While we were making folklore and evermore last year, Taylor and I sometimes talked about experimenting and writing songs together some day for Big Red Machine," writes Aaron Dessner. "Making music with your friends just to make it—that's how Big Red Machine started and has grown—and that’s how Renegade came about too. This song was something we wrote after we finished evermore and it dawned on us that this was a BRM song. Taylor’s words hit me so hard when I heard her first voice memo and still do, every time. Justin lifted the song further into the heavens, and my brother [Bryce Dessner]’s strings and drummer Jason Treuting add so much. The feeling and sound of this song feel very much at the heart of How Long Do You Think It's Gonna Last? I'm so grateful to Taylor for continuing to share her incredible talent with me and that we are still finding excuses to make music together.”

Watch the video for "Renegade" below.

How Long Do You Think It's Gonna Last? will be out August 27th via 37d03d and you can pre-order it on red vinyl in the BrooklynVegan shop.