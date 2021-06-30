Big Red Machine share “The Ghost Of Cincinnati” off upcoming sophomore LP

Pre-order Big Red Machine's anticipated sophomore album on double red vinyl in the BrooklynVegan store.

Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner's Big Red Machine just announced their sophomore album How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? yesterday, and they shared the lead single which features past Justin Vernon collaborator Anais Mitchell (more recently of Bonny Light Horseman). Now, just one day later, they've shared a second single, "The Ghost Of Cincinnati," and this one's a solo Aaron Dessner track. Aaron explains:

"The Ghost of Cincinnati" is one that I play and sing all by my lonesome. It was inspired by a screenplay called “Dandelion” by the filmmaker [Nicole Riegel] (who co-wrote the lyrics with me), which my brother [Bryce Dessner] and I are working on. It's about someone who feels like a ghost, stalking the streets of their hometown, interrogating the past and contemplating their fate - something I can deeply relate to. I imagine this could be a little bit about myself, or friends I’ve lost or someone who has overextended and overspent themselves to a point where they’ve lost everything, empty and hollow like a ghost. Thanks to Justin, Taylor, Jack, my sister and brother for convincing me to sing more and to finish this song for the album.

Listen below. The album also features songs with Sharon Van Etten, Fleet Foxes' Robin Pecknold, Taylor Swift, and more.

