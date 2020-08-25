Big Sean addresses rumored Kendrick beef on new song ft. Nipsey Hussle; album out next week

Big Sean is releasing his new album Detroit 2 -- a sequel to his much-loved 2012 mixtape Detroit -- next week (September 4 via G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam), and he's just released a new single from the album that features the late Nipsey Hussle. In Big Sean's verse, he raps about reaching out to Kendrick Lamar -- who he was rumored to have beef with following Kendrick's notorious verse on Big Sean's 2013 track "Control" -- after Nipsey's death. "After what happened to Nipsey, I reached out to Kendrick/It wasn't even no real issues there to begin with/Lack of communication and wrong information/From people fueled by their ego, it's like mixin' flames with diesel."

Sean also spoke about this on Joe Budden's Pull Up series earlier this year. "One of the people that, especially after Nipsey died was important for me to connect with was Kendrick," he said. "Me and Kendrick got a history of songs… When this whole Big Sean, Kendrick beef was going on, it was something I wish I would have spoken up about because there was nothing."

Listen to "Deep Reverence" below: