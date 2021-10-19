Big Thief add 2nd NYC show at Kings Theatre to 2022 tour

Big Thief announced a 2022 North American tour earlier this month, starting in April and including an NYC show at Brooklyn's gorgeous Kings Theatre on April 16. It's almost sold out, so they've added a second NYC date the night before at the same venue, at Kings Theatre on April 15. Tickets go on sale Friday 10/22 at 10 AM ET, with an American Express cardholder presale starting Wednesday 10/22 at 12 PM ET.

Also on the way in 2022 from Big Thief is a planned 20-song double album, title and release date tba. Stay tuned for more on that, and see Big Thief's updated dates, below.

BIG THIEF: 2022 TOUR

Mon, JAN 31, 2022 L'Aéronef Lille, France

Tue, FEB 1, 2022 La Cigale Paris, France

Fri, FEB 4, 2022 Rock School Barbey Bordeaux, France

Sat, FEB 5, 2022 Sala Apolo Barcelona, Spain

Mon, FEB 7, 2022 Transbordeur Villeurbanne, France

Tue, FEB 8, 2022 La Laiterie Artefact Strasbourg, France

Wed, FEB 9, 2022 Kaufleuten Zurich, Switzerland

Thu, FEB 10, 2022 Cafe Muffathalle Munich, Germany

Sat, FEB 12, 2022 MEETFACTORY Prague, Czech Republic

Sun, FEB 13, 2022 Huxleys Neue Welt Berlin, Germany

Tue, FEB 15, 2022 Vega København, Denmark

Wed, FEB 16, 2022 Fabrik Hamburg, Germany

Fri, FEB 18, 2022 Live Music Hall Cologne, Germany

Sat, FEB 19, 2022 Cirque Royal Brussels, Belgium

Mon, FEB 21, 2022 Tivoli Vredenburg Utrecht, Netherlands

Tue, FEB 22, 2022 Oosterpoort Groningen, Netherlands

Thu, FEB 24, 2022 Manchester Academy Manchester, United Kingdom

Fri, FEB 25, 2022 Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, United Kingdom

Sat, FEB 26, 2022 The National Stadium Dublin, Ireland

Sun, FEB 27, 2022 O2 Academy Bristol Bristol, United Kingdom

Wed, MAR 2, 2022 O2 Empire Shepherds Bush London, United Kingdom

Thu, MAR 3, 2022 O2 Empire Shepherds Bush London, United Kingdom

Fri, MAR 4, 2022 O2 Empire Shepherds Bush London, United Kingdom

Tue, APR 12, 2022 State Theatre of Ithaca Ithaca, NY

Fri, APR 15, 2022 Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY

Sat, APR 16, 2022 Kings Theatre Brooklyn, NY

Mon, APR 18, 2022 L'Olympia Montréal, Canada

Tue, APR 19, 2022 Massey Hall Toronto, Canada

Thu, APR 21, 2022 The Anthem Washington, DC

Fri, APR 22, 2022 Agora Theater & Ballroom Cleveland, OH

Sat, APR 23, 2022 Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, MI

Mon, APR 25, 2022 Riviera Theatre Chicago, IL

Tue, APR 26, 2022 Pabst Theater Milwaukee, WI

Wed, APR 27, 2022 Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN

Fri, APR 29, 2022 Ogden Theatre Denver, CO

Sat, APR 30, 2022 Metro Music Hall Salt Lake City, UT

Mon, MAY 2, 2022 Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA

Tue, MAY 3, 2022 Roseland Theater Portland, OR

Wed, MAY 4, 2022 Roseland Theater Portland, OR

Sat, MAY 7, 2022 Fox Theater Oakland, CA

Tue, MAY 10, 2022 The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA

Wed, MAY 11, 2022 The Wiltern Los Angeles, CA

Fri, MAY 13, 2022 The Observatory North Park San Diego, CA

Sat, MAY 14, 2022 Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown, CA

Sun, MAY 15, 2022 Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown, CA

Thu, JUN 9, 2022 Primavera Sound 2022 Barcelona, Spain

Sun, JUN 12, 2022 Tempelhof Airport Berlin, Germany