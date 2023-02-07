Big Thief add new Brooklyn show to winter tour

Big Thief recently began their winter tour, which wraps up with a big NYC show on March 2 at Radio City Music Hall. They've now added an additional NYC show the night before, on March 1 at Brooklyn Steel. Buck Meek pulls double duty as opener, and tickets go on sale Wednesday, February 8 at 10 AM.

After their winter tour, Big Thief head out again in the summer with Nick Hakim, and they also have a few co-headlining West Coast dates with Lucinda Williams. See all dates below.

We just caught Big Thief at New Haven, CT's College Street Music Hall; see pictures from that show below.

BIG THIEF: 2023 TOUR

Tue. Feb. 7 - Nashville, TN @ The Ryman #

Thu. Feb. 9 - Oxford, MS @ Lyric Oxford #

Fri. Feb. 10 - Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge #

Sat. Feb. 11 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom #

Sun. Feb 12 - Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory #

Wed. Feb. 15 - Austin, TX @ ACL at Moody Theatre #

Thu. Feb. 16 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #

Fri. Feb. 17 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater #

Sat. Feb. 18 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City #

Mon. Feb. 20 - Orlando, FL @ Beacham Theatre #

Tue. Feb. 21 - Miami, FL @ North Beach Bandshell #

Fri. Feb. 24 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern #

Sat. Feb. 25 - Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium #

Sun. Feb. 26 - Charlottesville, WA @ Jefferson Theater #

Wed. March 1 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #

Thu. March 2 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall #

Wed. Apr. 5 - Gateshead, UK @ Sage Gateshead %

Thu. Apr. 6 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall %

Fri. Apr. 7 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester %

Sat. Apr. 8 - Cardiff, UK @ Great Hall %

Tue. Apr. 11 - London, UK @ Eventim Hammersmith Apollo %

Wed. Apr. 12 - London, UK @ Eventim Hammersmith Apollo %

Sat. Apr. 15 - Rotterdam, NL @ Rotterdamse Schouwburg

Sun. Apr. 16 - Groningen, NL @ De Oosterpoort

Tue. Apr. 18 - Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

Fri. Apr. 21 - Winterthur, CH @ Salzhaus

Sat. Apr. 22 - Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

Sun. Apr. 23 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

Wed. Apr. 26 - Barcelona, ES @ Sala Razzmatazz

Thu. Apr. 27 - Valencia, ES @ Sala Moon

Fri. Apr. 28 - Madrid, ES @ La Riviera

Sat. Apr. 29 - Lisbon, PT @ LAV

Mon. July 17 - Burlington, VT @ Lawn at Shelburne Museum ^

Tue. July 18 - Northampton, MA @ The Pines Theater ^

Wed. July 19 - Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center ^

Wed. July 26 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room ^

Thu. July 27 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee ^

Mon. July 31 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks *

Thu. Aug. 3 - Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre *

Fri. Aug. 4 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater *

Sat. Aug. 5 - Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater *

# = w/ Buck Meek

% = w/ L’Rain

^ = w/ Nick Hakim

* = w/ Lucinda Williams