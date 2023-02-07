Big Thief add new Brooklyn show to winter tour
Big Thief recently began their winter tour, which wraps up with a big NYC show on March 2 at Radio City Music Hall. They've now added an additional NYC show the night before, on March 1 at Brooklyn Steel. Buck Meek pulls double duty as opener, and tickets go on sale Wednesday, February 8 at 10 AM.
After their winter tour, Big Thief head out again in the summer with Nick Hakim, and they also have a few co-headlining West Coast dates with Lucinda Williams. See all dates below.
We just caught Big Thief at New Haven, CT's College Street Music Hall; see pictures from that show below.
BIG THIEF: 2023 TOUR
Tue. Feb. 7 - Nashville, TN @ The Ryman #
Thu. Feb. 9 - Oxford, MS @ Lyric Oxford #
Fri. Feb. 10 - Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge #
Sat. Feb. 11 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom #
Sun. Feb 12 - Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory #
Wed. Feb. 15 - Austin, TX @ ACL at Moody Theatre #
Thu. Feb. 16 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #
Fri. Feb. 17 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater #
Sat. Feb. 18 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City #
Mon. Feb. 20 - Orlando, FL @ Beacham Theatre #
Tue. Feb. 21 - Miami, FL @ North Beach Bandshell #
Fri. Feb. 24 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern #
Sat. Feb. 25 - Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium #
Sun. Feb. 26 - Charlottesville, WA @ Jefferson Theater #
Wed. March 1 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #
Thu. March 2 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall #
Wed. Apr. 5 - Gateshead, UK @ Sage Gateshead %
Thu. Apr. 6 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall %
Fri. Apr. 7 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester %
Sat. Apr. 8 - Cardiff, UK @ Great Hall %
Tue. Apr. 11 - London, UK @ Eventim Hammersmith Apollo %
Wed. Apr. 12 - London, UK @ Eventim Hammersmith Apollo %
Sat. Apr. 15 - Rotterdam, NL @ Rotterdamse Schouwburg
Sun. Apr. 16 - Groningen, NL @ De Oosterpoort
Tue. Apr. 18 - Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
Fri. Apr. 21 - Winterthur, CH @ Salzhaus
Sat. Apr. 22 - Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
Sun. Apr. 23 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
Wed. Apr. 26 - Barcelona, ES @ Sala Razzmatazz
Thu. Apr. 27 - Valencia, ES @ Sala Moon
Fri. Apr. 28 - Madrid, ES @ La Riviera
Sat. Apr. 29 - Lisbon, PT @ LAV
Mon. July 17 - Burlington, VT @ Lawn at Shelburne Museum ^
Tue. July 18 - Northampton, MA @ The Pines Theater ^
Wed. July 19 - Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center ^
Wed. July 26 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room ^
Thu. July 27 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee ^
Mon. July 31 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks *
Thu. Aug. 3 - Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre *
Fri. Aug. 4 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater *
Sat. Aug. 5 - Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater *
# = w/ Buck Meek
% = w/ L’Rain
^ = w/ Nick Hakim
* = w/ Lucinda Williams