Big Thief announce 2023 tour (Radio City Music Hall included)

Big Thief released their fantastic new double album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You in February, and they've announced a new leg of tour dates supporting it. The 2023 shows begin in late January in North America and run into early March, with Europe and UK dates following in April. See all dates below.

The NYC show wraps up the band's North American run on March 2 at Radio City Music Hall. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 16 at 10 AM local, with a Spotify presale on Wednesday, September 14 at 10 AM local.

BIG THIEF: 2022 TOUR

Sat. Nov. 12 - Seoul, KR @ Rolling Hall

Mon. Nov. 14 - Osaka, JP @ Club Quattro

Tue. Nov. 15 - Osaka, JP @ Club Quattro

Fri. Nov. 18 - Tokyo, KP @ O-East

Mon. Nov. 21 - Perth, AUS @ Astor Theatre

Wed. Nov. 23 - Melbourne, AUS @ The Forum

Thu. Nov. 24 - Melbourne, AUS @ The Forum

Sun. Nov. 27 - Sydney, AUS @ Enmore Theatre

Wed. Nov. 30 - Brisbane, AUS @ Princess Theatre

Fri. Dec. 2 - Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation

Sat. Dec. 3 - Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation

Sun. Dec. 4 - Wellington, NZ @ Opera House

Tue. Jan. 31 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Fri. Feb. 3 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

Sat. Feb. 4 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

Sun. Feb. 5 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Tue. Feb. 7 - Nashville, TN @ The Ryman

Thu. Feb. 9 - Oxford, MS @ Lyric Oxford

Fri. Feb. 10 - Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge

Sat. Feb. 11 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

Wed. Feb. 15 - Austin, TX @ ACL at Moody Theatre

Thu. Feb. 16 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Fri. Feb. 17 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

Sat. Feb. 18 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

Mon. Feb. 20 - Orlando, FL @ Beacham Theatre

Tue. Feb. 21 - Miami, FL @ North Beach Bandshell

Fri. Feb. 24 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

Sat. Feb. 25 - Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

Thu. March 2 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

Wed. Apr. 5 - Gateshead, UK @ Sage Gateshead

Thu. Apr. 6 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

Fri. Apr. 7 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester

Sat. Apr. 8 - Cardiff, UK @ Great Hall

Tue. Apr. 11 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

Wed. Apr. 12 - London, UK @ Eventim Hammersmith Apollo

Sat. Apr. 15 - Rotterdam, NL @ Rotterdamse Schouwburg

Sun. Apr. 16 - Groningen, NL @ De Oosterpoort

Tue. Apr. 18 - Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

Sat. Apr. 22 - Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

Sun. Apr. 23 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

Wed. Apr. 26 - Barcelona, ES @ Sala Razzmatazz

Thu. Apr. 27 - Valencia, ES @ Sala Moon

Fri. Apr. 28 - Madrid, ES @ La Riviera

Sat. Apr. 29 - Lisbon, PT @ LAV