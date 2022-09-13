Big Thief announce 2023 tour (Radio City Music Hall included)
Big Thief released their fantastic new double album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You in February, and they've announced a new leg of tour dates supporting it. The 2023 shows begin in late January in North America and run into early March, with Europe and UK dates following in April. See all dates below.
The NYC show wraps up the band's North American run on March 2 at Radio City Music Hall. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 16 at 10 AM local, with a Spotify presale on Wednesday, September 14 at 10 AM local.
Shop for Big Thief vinyl in the BV store.
BIG THIEF: 2022 TOUR
Sat. Nov. 12 - Seoul, KR @ Rolling Hall
Mon. Nov. 14 - Osaka, JP @ Club Quattro
Tue. Nov. 15 - Osaka, JP @ Club Quattro
Fri. Nov. 18 - Tokyo, KP @ O-East
Mon. Nov. 21 - Perth, AUS @ Astor Theatre
Wed. Nov. 23 - Melbourne, AUS @ The Forum
Thu. Nov. 24 - Melbourne, AUS @ The Forum
Sun. Nov. 27 - Sydney, AUS @ Enmore Theatre
Wed. Nov. 30 - Brisbane, AUS @ Princess Theatre
Fri. Dec. 2 - Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation
Sat. Dec. 3 - Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation
Sun. Dec. 4 - Wellington, NZ @ Opera House
Tue. Jan. 31 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
Fri. Feb. 3 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
Sat. Feb. 4 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
Sun. Feb. 5 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
Tue. Feb. 7 - Nashville, TN @ The Ryman
Thu. Feb. 9 - Oxford, MS @ Lyric Oxford
Fri. Feb. 10 - Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge
Sat. Feb. 11 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
Wed. Feb. 15 - Austin, TX @ ACL at Moody Theatre
Thu. Feb. 16 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
Fri. Feb. 17 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
Sat. Feb. 18 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
Mon. Feb. 20 - Orlando, FL @ Beacham Theatre
Tue. Feb. 21 - Miami, FL @ North Beach Bandshell
Fri. Feb. 24 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
Sat. Feb. 25 - Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
Thu. March 2 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
Wed. Apr. 5 - Gateshead, UK @ Sage Gateshead
Thu. Apr. 6 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
Fri. Apr. 7 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester
Sat. Apr. 8 - Cardiff, UK @ Great Hall
Tue. Apr. 11 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
Wed. Apr. 12 - London, UK @ Eventim Hammersmith Apollo
Sat. Apr. 15 - Rotterdam, NL @ Rotterdamse Schouwburg
Sun. Apr. 16 - Groningen, NL @ De Oosterpoort
Tue. Apr. 18 - Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
Sat. Apr. 22 - Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
Sun. Apr. 23 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
Wed. Apr. 26 - Barcelona, ES @ Sala Razzmatazz
Thu. Apr. 27 - Valencia, ES @ Sala Moon
Fri. Apr. 28 - Madrid, ES @ La Riviera
Sat. Apr. 29 - Lisbon, PT @ LAV