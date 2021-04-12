Big Thief announce livestream of their last US pre-pandemic show

Big Thief played their last pre-pandemic US show in November of 2019, at The Athenaeum Theatre in Columbus, OH. The setlist included songs from throughout their discography (and one of Adrianne Lenker's solo tracks), and for the encore, their touring crew and Palehound came out to join them for a rendition of "Masterpiece," the title track of their 2016 debut. The band have now announced that they'll be streaming a full video of that show, on April 29 at 7 PM ET and PT on Noonchorus. It was directed by Adam Gundersheimer (who also directed Adrianne's "forwards beckon rebound" video) and edited by Vanessa Haddad, and it'll rebroadcast for 48 hours after the initial airing. Tickets are on sale now.

See the show's setlist, and watch a fan-taken video of the encore performance of "Masterpiece," below.

Setlist: Big Thief @ The Athenaeum Theatre, 11/11/2019

Pretty Things

Rock and Sing

Shoulders

Shark Smile

Forgotten Eyes

Not

Mary

Those Girls

Terminal Paradise

Orange

Parallels

Mythological Beauty

Contact

Cattails

Encore:

Masterpiece