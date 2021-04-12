Big Thief announce livestream of their last US pre-pandemic show
Big Thief played their last pre-pandemic US show in November of 2019, at The Athenaeum Theatre in Columbus, OH. The setlist included songs from throughout their discography (and one of Adrianne Lenker's solo tracks), and for the encore, their touring crew and Palehound came out to join them for a rendition of "Masterpiece," the title track of their 2016 debut. The band have now announced that they'll be streaming a full video of that show, on April 29 at 7 PM ET and PT on Noonchorus. It was directed by Adam Gundersheimer (who also directed Adrianne's "forwards beckon rebound" video) and edited by Vanessa Haddad, and it'll rebroadcast for 48 hours after the initial airing. Tickets are on sale now.
See the show's setlist, and watch a fan-taken video of the encore performance of "Masterpiece," below.
Setlist: Big Thief @ The Athenaeum Theatre, 11/11/2019
Pretty Things
Rock and Sing
Shoulders
Shark Smile
Forgotten Eyes
Not
Mary
Those Girls
Terminal Paradise
Orange
Parallels
Mythological Beauty
Contact
Cattails
Encore:
Masterpiece