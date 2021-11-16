Big Thief announce new album ‘Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You,’ share new song
Big Thief revealed in an interview with MOJO in October that they're releasing a 20-song double album in 2022, and today they've officially announced it. It's called Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You and due February 11 via 4AD (pre-order).
As mentioned in that interview, the album was written while the band quarantined for two weeks in a house in the Vermont woods in July 2020, and it was recorded at Sam Evian's Flying Cloud studio in upstate New York, Jonathan Dixon's Five Star Studio in California with engineer Shawn Everett (The War On Drugs, The Killers, etc), Colorado's Studio in The Clouds with engineer Dom Monks (Nick Cave, Laura Marling), and Tucson, Arizona's Press On with engineer Scott McMicken (of Dr. Dog) and frequent Big Thief collaborator Mat Davidson (of Twain) on pedal steel and fiddle. Big Thief drummer James Krivchenia produced.
The album includes the band's four recently-released singles ("Change," "Little Things," "Sparrow," and "Certainty"), as well as the just-released "Time Escaping." The song was made with prepared acoustic guitars and a heavily percussive backdrop, and it doesn't sound like anything Big Thief have ever released. It's very cool stuff, and you can hear it for yourself below.
As mentioned, Big Thief are going on a North American tour in 2022, including big Brooklyn shows at Kings Theatre on April 15 and 16 with a special guest opener TBA (tickets). All dates are listed below.
Tracklist
1. Change
2. Time Escaping
3. Spud Infinity
4. Certainty
5. Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
6. Sparrow
7. Little Things
8. Heavy Bend
9. Flower of Blood
10. Blurred View
11a Red Moon
12. Dried Roses
13. No Reason
14. Wake Me up to Drive
15. Promise Is a Pendulum
16. 12,000 Lines
17. Simulation Swarm
18. Love Love Love
19. The Only Place
20. Blue Lightning
Big Thief -- 2022 Tour Dates
Mon. Jan. 31, 2022 - Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef
Tue. Feb. 1, 2022 - Paris, FR @ La Cigale
Fri. Feb. 4, 2022 - Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey
Sat. Feb. 5, 2022 - Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo
Mon. Feb. 7, 2022 - Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur
Tue. Feb. 8, 2022 - Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie Artefact
Wed. Feb. 9, 2022 - Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten
Thu. Feb. 10, 2022 - Munich, DE @ Cafe Muffathalle
Sat. Feb. 12, 2022 - Prague, CZ @ MeetFactory
Sun. Feb. 13, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt
Mon. Feb. 14, 2022 - Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall
Tue. Feb. 15, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
Wed. Feb. 16, 2022 - Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik
Fri. Feb. 18, 2022 - Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
Sat. Feb. 19, 2022 - Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal
Mon. Feb. 21, 2022 - Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg
Tue. Feb. 22, 2022 - Groningen, NL @ De Oosterpoort
Thu. Feb. 24, 2022 - Manchester, GB @ Manchester Academy 1
Fri. Feb. 25, 2022 - Glasgow, GB @ Barrowland Ballroom
Sat. Feb 26, 2022 - Dublin, IE @ The National Stadium
Sun. Feb 27, 2022 - Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol
Wed. Mar. 2, 2022 - London, GB @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
Thu. Mar. 3, 2022 - London, GB @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
Fri. Mar. 4, 2022 - London, GB @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire - SOLD OUT
Tue. Apr. 12, 2022 - Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre of Ithaca
Wed. Apr. 13, 2022 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
Fri. Apr. 15, 2022 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
Sat. Apr. 16, 2022 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
Mon. Apr. 18, 2022 - Montreal, QUE @ L’Olympia
Tue. Apr. 19, 2022 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
Thu. Apr. 21, 2022 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem
Fri. Apr. 22, 2022 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
Sat. Apr. 23, 2022 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
Mon. Apr. 25, 2022 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
Tue. Apr. 26, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater
Wed. Apr. 27, 2022 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
Fri. Apr. 29, 2022 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
Sat. Apr. 30, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
Mon. May 2, 2022 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
Tue. May 3, 2022 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
Wed. May 4, 2022 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
Sat. May 07, 2022 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
Tue. May 10, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theatre
Wed. May 11, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theatre
Fri. May 12, 2022 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
Sat. May 14, 2022 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s - SOLD OUT
Sun. May 15, 2022 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s
Thu. Jun. 9, 2022 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound 2022
Sun. June 12, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Tempelhof Sounds