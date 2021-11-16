Big Thief announce new album ‘Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You,’ share new song

Big Thief revealed in an interview with MOJO in October that they're releasing a 20-song double album in 2022, and today they've officially announced it. It's called Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You and due February 11 via 4AD (pre-order).

As mentioned in that interview, the album was written while the band quarantined for two weeks in a house in the Vermont woods in July 2020, and it was recorded at Sam Evian's Flying Cloud studio in upstate New York, Jonathan Dixon's Five Star Studio in California with engineer Shawn Everett (The War On Drugs, The Killers, etc), Colorado's Studio in The Clouds with engineer Dom Monks (Nick Cave, Laura Marling), and Tucson, Arizona's Press On with engineer Scott McMicken (of Dr. Dog) and frequent Big Thief collaborator Mat Davidson (of Twain) on pedal steel and fiddle. Big Thief drummer James Krivchenia produced.

The album includes the band's four recently-released singles ("Change," "Little Things," "Sparrow," and "Certainty"), as well as the just-released "Time Escaping." The song was made with prepared acoustic guitars and a heavily percussive backdrop, and it doesn't sound like anything Big Thief have ever released. It's very cool stuff, and you can hear it for yourself below.

As mentioned, Big Thief are going on a North American tour in 2022, including big Brooklyn shows at Kings Theatre on April 15 and 16 with a special guest opener TBA (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Change

2. Time Escaping

3. Spud Infinity

4. Certainty

5. Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

6. Sparrow

7. Little Things

8. Heavy Bend

9. Flower of Blood

10. Blurred View

11a Red Moon

12. Dried Roses

13. No Reason

14. Wake Me up to Drive

15. Promise Is a Pendulum

16. 12,000 Lines

17. Simulation Swarm

18. Love Love Love

19. The Only Place

20. Blue Lightning

Big Thief -- 2022 Tour Dates

Mon. Jan. 31, 2022 - Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef

Tue. Feb. 1, 2022 - Paris, FR @ La Cigale

Fri. Feb. 4, 2022 - Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey

Sat. Feb. 5, 2022 - Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo

Mon. Feb. 7, 2022 - Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur

Tue. Feb. 8, 2022 - Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie Artefact

Wed. Feb. 9, 2022 - Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten

Thu. Feb. 10, 2022 - Munich, DE @ Cafe Muffathalle

Sat. Feb. 12, 2022 - Prague, CZ @ MeetFactory

Sun. Feb. 13, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt

Mon. Feb. 14, 2022 - Aarhus, DK @ Voxhall

Tue. Feb. 15, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

Wed. Feb. 16, 2022 - Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik

Fri. Feb. 18, 2022 - Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

Sat. Feb. 19, 2022 - Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

Mon. Feb. 21, 2022 - Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

Tue. Feb. 22, 2022 - Groningen, NL @ De Oosterpoort

Thu. Feb. 24, 2022 - Manchester, GB @ Manchester Academy 1

Fri. Feb. 25, 2022 - Glasgow, GB @ Barrowland Ballroom

Sat. Feb 26, 2022 - Dublin, IE @ The National Stadium

Sun. Feb 27, 2022 - Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol

Wed. Mar. 2, 2022 - London, GB @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Thu. Mar. 3, 2022 - London, GB @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Fri. Mar. 4, 2022 - London, GB @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire - SOLD OUT

Tue. Apr. 12, 2022 - Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre of Ithaca

Wed. Apr. 13, 2022 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

Fri. Apr. 15, 2022 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

Sat. Apr. 16, 2022 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

Mon. Apr. 18, 2022 - Montreal, QUE @ L’Olympia

Tue. Apr. 19, 2022 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

Thu. Apr. 21, 2022 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Fri. Apr. 22, 2022 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

Sat. Apr. 23, 2022 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

Mon. Apr. 25, 2022 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

Tue. Apr. 26, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

Wed. Apr. 27, 2022 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

Fri. Apr. 29, 2022 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Sat. Apr. 30, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

Mon. May 2, 2022 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

Tue. May 3, 2022 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

Wed. May 4, 2022 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

Sat. May 07, 2022 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Tue. May 10, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theatre

Wed. May 11, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theatre

Fri. May 12, 2022 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

Sat. May 14, 2022 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s - SOLD OUT

Sun. May 15, 2022 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

Thu. Jun. 9, 2022 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound 2022

Sun. June 12, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Tempelhof Sounds