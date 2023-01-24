Big Thief announce summer tour dates, including co-headlining shows w/ Lucinda Williams

Big Thief have announced more 2023 North American tour dates happening this summer, including East Coast / Midwest dates with Nick Hakim and a few co-headlining West Coast dates with Lucinda WIlliams, including Colorado's iconic Red Rocks on July 31.

The band are just about to kick off their winter tour in Burlington, VT on January 31 and will wrap it up at NYC's Radio City Music on March 2. Big Thief's Buck Meek is pulling double duty as opening act on these dates. All are listed below.

BIG THIEF - 2023 TOUR DATES

Tue. Jan. 31 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground #

Thu. Feb. 2 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre #

Fri. Feb. 3 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall #

Sat. Feb. 4 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall #

Sun. Feb. 5 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE #

Tue. Feb. 7 - Nashville, TN @ The Ryman #

Thu. Feb. 9 - Oxford, MS @ Lyric Oxford #

Fri. Feb. 10 - Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge #

Sat. Feb. 11 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom #

Sun. Feb 12 - Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory #

Wed. Feb. 15 - Austin, TX @ ACL at Moody Theatre #

Thu. Feb. 16 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #

Fri. Feb. 17 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater #

Sat. Feb. 18 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City #

Mon. Feb. 20 - Orlando, FL @ Beacham Theatre #

Tue. Feb. 21 - Miami, FL @ North Beach Bandshell #

Fri. Feb. 24 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern #

Sat. Feb. 25 - Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium #

Sun. Feb. 26 - Charlottesville, WA @ Jefferson Theater #

Thu. March 2 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall #

Wed. Apr. 5 - Gateshead, UK @ Sage Gateshead %

Thu. Apr. 6 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall %

Fri. Apr. 7 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester %

Sat. Apr. 8 - Cardiff, UK @ Great Hall %

Tue. Apr. 11 - London, UK @ Eventim Hammersmith Apollo %

Wed. Apr. 12 - London, UK @ Eventim Hammersmith Apollo %

Sat. Apr. 15 - Rotterdam, NL @ Rotterdamse Schouwburg

Sun. Apr. 16 - Groningen, NL @ De Oosterpoort

Tue. Apr. 18 - Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

Fri. Apr. 21 - Winterthur, CH @ Salzhaus

Sat. Apr. 22 - Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

Sun. Apr. 23 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

Wed. Apr. 26 - Barcelona, ES @ Sala Razzmatazz

Thu. Apr. 27 - Valencia, ES @ Sala Moon

Fri. Apr. 28 - Madrid, ES @ La Riviera

Sat. Apr. 29 - Lisbon, PT @ LAV

Mon. July 17 - Burlington, VT @ Lawn at Shelburne Museum ^

Tue. July 18 - Northampton, MA @ The Pines Theater ^

Wed. July 19 - Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center ^

Wed. July 26 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room ^

Thu. July 27 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee ^

Mon. July 31 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks *

Thu. Aug. 3 - Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre *

Fri. Aug. 4 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater *

Sat. Aug. 5 - Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater *

# = w/ Buck Meek

% = w/ L’Rain

^ = w/ Nick Hakim

* = w/ Lucinda Williams