Big Thief announce U.S. tour, share ‘Live at The Bunker Studio’ session
Big Thief have announced a fall U.S., kicking off September 7 in Louisville, KY and including shows in Indianapolis, St. Louis, Lawrence, Dallas, Austin, Houston, New Orleans, Nashville, Atlanta, Raleigh, Buffalo, Burlington, Northampton and Philly. The NYC date on the tour is their appearance at Governors Ball 2021. Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, May 14 at 10 AM local time.
In other news, Big Thief have also released their full Live at The Bunker Studio session, including video footage of all the songs. Most of the selections come from 2019's Two Hands and U.F.O.F., plus “Black Diamonds” from Capacity. Big Thief had previously shared “Not” and “Cattails” from the sessions, but now the whole thing is out to listen to and watch, below.
Big Thief - 2021 Tour Dates
Tue. Sept. 7 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
Wed. Sept. 8 - Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI
Sat. Sept. 11 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
Sun. Sept. 12 - Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall
Tue. Sept. 14 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
Wed. Sept. 15 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Fri. Sept. 17 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Downstairs
Sat. Sept. 18 - New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
Mon. Sept. 20 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
Tue. Sept. 21 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
Wed. Sept. 22 - Raleigh, NC @ North Caroline Museum of Art
Fri. Sept. 24 - Richmond, VA @ The National
Sat. Sept. 25 - Queens, NY @ The Governors Ball Music Festival
Mon. Sept. 27 - Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall
Tue. Sept. 28 - South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
Thu. Sept. 30 - Northampton, MA @ Pines Theatre
Fri. Oct. 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer