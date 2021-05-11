Big Thief announce U.S. tour, share ‘Live at The Bunker Studio’ session

Big Thief have announced a fall U.S., kicking off September 7 in Louisville, KY and including shows in Indianapolis, St. Louis, Lawrence, Dallas, Austin, Houston, New Orleans, Nashville, Atlanta, Raleigh, Buffalo, Burlington, Northampton and Philly. The NYC date on the tour is their appearance at Governors Ball 2021. Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, May 14 at 10 AM local time.

In other news, Big Thief have also released their full Live at The Bunker Studio session, including video footage of all the songs. Most of the selections come from 2019's Two Hands and U.F.O.F., plus “Black Diamonds” from Capacity. Big Thief had previously shared “Not” and “Cattails” from the sessions, but now the whole thing is out to listen to and watch, below.

Big Thief - 2021 Tour Dates

Tue. Sept. 7 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

Wed. Sept. 8 - Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI

Sat. Sept. 11 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Sun. Sept. 12 - Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

Tue. Sept. 14 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

Wed. Sept. 15 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Fri. Sept. 17 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Downstairs

Sat. Sept. 18 - New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

Mon. Sept. 20 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Tue. Sept. 21 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

Wed. Sept. 22 - Raleigh, NC @ North Caroline Museum of Art

Fri. Sept. 24 - Richmond, VA @ The National

Sat. Sept. 25 - Queens, NY @ The Governors Ball Music Festival

Mon. Sept. 27 - Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall

Tue. Sept. 28 - South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Thu. Sept. 30 - Northampton, MA @ Pines Theatre

Fri. Oct. 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer