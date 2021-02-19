Big Thief debut new song “Simulation Swarm” (watch)

Big Thief released two great albums in 2019 -- U.F.O.F. and Two Hands -- and spent 2020 not touring (pandemic), with Adrianne Lenker releasing the also-great Songs And Instrumentals. Guitarist Buck Meek, meanwhile, just released his second solo album a couple weeks ago. Now Big Thief are plotting a new record and Pitchfork points out Adrianne has just shared one of the new songs they're working on via the band's Instagram.

It's called "Simulation Swarm" and Lenker plays it solo acoustic. The video was from March of last year and she says she's "still working on this one." You can listen to that below.