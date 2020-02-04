Big Thief headlining Prospect Park, playing Newport Folk Fest

Big Thief have played the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn Festival in Prospect Park twice: first in 2016 opening for Alvvays, and then in 2017 opening for Conor Oberst and Hop Along. Now Big Thief return as headliners, playing Prospect Park Bandshell on July 30. Sheer Mag are also on the bill and tickets go on sale Thursday, February 6 at 10 AM.

That show is one day before Big Thief play the 2020 Newport Folk Festival on 7/31 with Black Pumas, EOB and more to be announced. Those are Big Thief's only North American shows announced so far, but they'll be on Australia and New Zealand in May. All tour dates are listed, along with streams of Big Thief's two great 2020 albums, below.

While BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn!'s 2020 lineup has yet to be revealed, Angel Olsen plays in July, and Bikini Kill play in August.

BIG THIEF - 2020 TOUR DATES

05/07/2020 - Tokyo, JP / WWW X

05/08/2020 - Osaka, JP / Shangri-La

05/17/2020 - Melbourne, VIC / The Corner

05/18/2020 - Melbourne, VIC / The Corner

05/19/2020 - Melbourne, VIC / The Corner with Indigo Sparke

05/21/2020 - Brisbane, QLD / The Zoo with Indigo Sparke

05/25/2020 - Auckland, NZ / Powerstation with Indigo Sparke

05/26/2020 - Wellington, NZ / San Fran with Indigo Sparke

07/30/2020 - Brooklyn, NY / BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn w/ Sheer Mag

07/31/2020 - Newport, RI / Newport Folk Festival