Big Thief played New Haven, CT (pics, video, setlist)

Having just began their winter tour, Big Thief stopped in New Haven, CT on Friday night (February 3) for a show at College Street Music Hall. Their setlist pulled from their full catalogue, but largely consisted of songs from their most recent album, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You (one of 2022's best). They also played unreleased track "Vampire Empire," and two of Adrianne Lenker's solo tracks, "ingydar" and "Terminal Paradise." As in other cities, Adrianne's brother Noah Lenker came out to play jaw harp on Dragon fan-favorite "Spud Infinity."

Check out photos by P Squared, attendee-taken video, and the full setlist below.

As mentioned, Big Thief's winter tour is ongoing, wrapping up on March 2 at Radio City Music Hall. The spring sees them tour the UK and Europe, and in the summer they'll return to North America for a handful of co-headlining shows with Lucinda Williams and Nick Hakim. All dates below.

Setlist: Big Thief at College Street Music Hall, 2/3/2023 (via)

ingydar

Simulation Swarm

Flower of Blood

Words

Terminal Paradise

12,000 Lines

Dried Roses

Blue Lightning

Cattails

Certainty

Vampire Empire

Forgotten Eyes

Not

Spud Infinity (with Noah Lenker)

Happy With You

Encore:

Masterpiece

Change

Big Thief -- 2023 Tour Dates

Sat. Feb. 4 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall #

Sun. Feb. 5 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE #

Tue. Feb. 7 - Nashville, TN @ The Ryman #

Thu. Feb. 9 - Oxford, MS @ Lyric Oxford #

Fri. Feb. 10 - Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge #

Sat. Feb. 11 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom #

Sun. Feb 12 - Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory #

Wed. Feb. 15 - Austin, TX @ ACL at Moody Theatre #

Thu. Feb. 16 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #

Fri. Feb. 17 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater #

Sat. Feb. 18 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City #

Mon. Feb. 20 - Orlando, FL @ Beacham Theatre #

Tue. Feb. 21 - Miami, FL @ North Beach Bandshell #

Fri. Feb. 24 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern #

Sat. Feb. 25 - Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium #

Sun. Feb. 26 - Charlottesville, WA @ Jefferson Theater #

Thu. March 2 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall #

Wed. Apr. 5 - Gateshead, UK @ Sage Gateshead %

Thu. Apr. 6 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall %

Fri. Apr. 7 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester %

Sat. Apr. 8 - Cardiff, UK @ Great Hall %

Tue. Apr. 11 - London, UK @ Eventim Hammersmith Apollo %

Wed. Apr. 12 - London, UK @ Eventim Hammersmith Apollo %

Sat. Apr. 15 - Rotterdam, NL @ Rotterdamse Schouwburg

Sun. Apr. 16 - Groningen, NL @ De Oosterpoort

Tue. Apr. 18 - Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

Fri. Apr. 21 - Winterthur, CH @ Salzhaus

Sat. Apr. 22 - Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

Sun. Apr. 23 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

Wed. Apr. 26 - Barcelona, ES @ Sala Razzmatazz

Thu. Apr. 27 - Valencia, ES @ Sala Moon

Fri. Apr. 28 - Madrid, ES @ La Riviera

Sat. Apr. 29 - Lisbon, PT @ LAV

Mon. July 17 - Burlington, VT @ Lawn at Shelburne Museum ^

Tue. July 18 - Northampton, MA @ The Pines Theater ^

Wed. July 19 - Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center ^

Wed. July 26 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room ^

Thu. July 27 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee ^

Mon. July 31 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks *

Thu. Aug. 3 - Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre *

Fri. Aug. 4 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater *

Sat. Aug. 5 - Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater *

# = w/ Buck Meek

% = w/ L’Rain

^ = w/ Nick Hakim

* = w/ Lucinda Williams