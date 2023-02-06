Big Thief played New Haven, CT (pics, video, setlist)
Having just began their winter tour, Big Thief stopped in New Haven, CT on Friday night (February 3) for a show at College Street Music Hall. Their setlist pulled from their full catalogue, but largely consisted of songs from their most recent album, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You (one of 2022's best). They also played unreleased track "Vampire Empire," and two of Adrianne Lenker's solo tracks, "ingydar" and "Terminal Paradise." As in other cities, Adrianne's brother Noah Lenker came out to play jaw harp on Dragon fan-favorite "Spud Infinity."
Check out photos by P Squared, attendee-taken video, and the full setlist below.
As mentioned, Big Thief's winter tour is ongoing, wrapping up on March 2 at Radio City Music Hall. The spring sees them tour the UK and Europe, and in the summer they'll return to North America for a handful of co-headlining shows with Lucinda Williams and Nick Hakim. All dates below.
Setlist: Big Thief at College Street Music Hall, 2/3/2023 (via)
ingydar
Simulation Swarm
Flower of Blood
Words
Terminal Paradise
12,000 Lines
Dried Roses
Blue Lightning
Cattails
Certainty
Vampire Empire
Forgotten Eyes
Not
Spud Infinity (with Noah Lenker)
Happy With You
Encore:
Masterpiece
Change
Big Thief -- 2023 Tour Dates
Sat. Feb. 4 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall #
Sun. Feb. 5 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE #
Tue. Feb. 7 - Nashville, TN @ The Ryman #
Thu. Feb. 9 - Oxford, MS @ Lyric Oxford #
Fri. Feb. 10 - Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge #
Sat. Feb. 11 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom #
Sun. Feb 12 - Dallas, TX @ Studio at The Factory #
Wed. Feb. 15 - Austin, TX @ ACL at Moody Theatre #
Thu. Feb. 16 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #
Fri. Feb. 17 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater #
Sat. Feb. 18 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City #
Mon. Feb. 20 - Orlando, FL @ Beacham Theatre #
Tue. Feb. 21 - Miami, FL @ North Beach Bandshell #
Fri. Feb. 24 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern #
Sat. Feb. 25 - Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium #
Sun. Feb. 26 - Charlottesville, WA @ Jefferson Theater #
Thu. March 2 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall #
Wed. Apr. 5 - Gateshead, UK @ Sage Gateshead %
Thu. Apr. 6 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall %
Fri. Apr. 7 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester %
Sat. Apr. 8 - Cardiff, UK @ Great Hall %
Tue. Apr. 11 - London, UK @ Eventim Hammersmith Apollo %
Wed. Apr. 12 - London, UK @ Eventim Hammersmith Apollo %
Sat. Apr. 15 - Rotterdam, NL @ Rotterdamse Schouwburg
Sun. Apr. 16 - Groningen, NL @ De Oosterpoort
Tue. Apr. 18 - Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
Fri. Apr. 21 - Winterthur, CH @ Salzhaus
Sat. Apr. 22 - Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
Sun. Apr. 23 - Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
Wed. Apr. 26 - Barcelona, ES @ Sala Razzmatazz
Thu. Apr. 27 - Valencia, ES @ Sala Moon
Fri. Apr. 28 - Madrid, ES @ La Riviera
Sat. Apr. 29 - Lisbon, PT @ LAV
Mon. July 17 - Burlington, VT @ Lawn at Shelburne Museum ^
Tue. July 18 - Northampton, MA @ The Pines Theater ^
Wed. July 19 - Kingston, NY @ Ulster Performing Arts Center ^
Wed. July 26 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room ^
Thu. July 27 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee ^
Mon. July 31 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks *
Thu. Aug. 3 - Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre *
Fri. Aug. 4 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater *
Sat. Aug. 5 - Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater *
# = w/ Buck Meek
% = w/ L’Rain
^ = w/ Nick Hakim
* = w/ Lucinda Williams