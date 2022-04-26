Big Thief played Riviera Theatre with Kara-Lis Coverdale (pics, setlist)

Big Thief are in the midst of their North American tour supporting their excellent new double album, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You, and on Monday night (4/25) they stopped in Chicago for a show at Riviera Theatre. After injuring her back recently, Adrianne Lenker stayed seated for the show and stuck mostly to acoustic guitar, playing a set heavy in songs from the new album. See the setlist below.

Kara-Lis Coverdale opened the night, and you can see pictures by Christian Heinzel below.

SETLIST: BIG THIEF @ RIVIERA THEATER, 4/25/2022

Change

Certainty

Dried Roses

Replaced

Randy

Sadness as a Gift

Cactus Practice

Once a Buncha Times

Blue Lightning

From

Happiness

Wake Me Up to Drive

Cattails

Little Things

Sparrow

Encore:

Spud Infinity

Red Moon / Simulation Swarm