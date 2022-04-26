Big Thief played Riviera Theatre with Kara-Lis Coverdale (pics, setlist)
Big Thief are in the midst of their North American tour supporting their excellent new double album, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You, and on Monday night (4/25) they stopped in Chicago for a show at Riviera Theatre. After injuring her back recently, Adrianne Lenker stayed seated for the show and stuck mostly to acoustic guitar, playing a set heavy in songs from the new album. See the setlist below.
Kara-Lis Coverdale opened the night, and you can see pictures by Christian Heinzel below.
SETLIST: BIG THIEF @ RIVIERA THEATER, 4/25/2022
Change
Certainty
Dried Roses
Replaced
Randy
Sadness as a Gift
Cactus Practice
Once a Buncha Times
Blue Lightning
From
Happiness
Wake Me Up to Drive
Cattails
Little Things
Sparrow
Encore:
Spud Infinity
Red Moon / Simulation Swarm