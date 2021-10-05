Big Thief releasing 20-song double album in 2022

Big Thief have already put out three great new songs this year ("Little Things," "Sparrow," and "Certainty"), and now they've confirmed in a new interview with Mojo that they have a 20-song double album due in 2022. As seen in a screenshot of the interview posted to Reddit, the album was written while quarantining for two weeks in a house in the Vermont woods in July 2020, and singer/guitarist Adrianne Lenker said, "We accumulated so many songs that we loved, maybe about 50. Twenty could be whittled down to 12, but not 50." The album was later recorded at Sam Evian's Flying Cloud studio in upstate New York, Jonathan Dixon's Five Star Studio in California with engineer Shawn Everett (The War On Drugs, The Killers, etc), Colorado's Studio in The Clouds with engineer Dom Monks (Nick Cave, Laura Marling), and Tucson, Arizona's Press On with engineer Scott McMicken (of Dr. Dog) and frequent Big Thief collaborator Mat Davidson (of Twain) on pedal steel and fiddle. Big Thief drummer James Krivchenia produced.

While working on the album, guitarist Buck Meek said they settled on "focusing on different chunks of songs... that were stylistically, or thematically, connected. Like, we could just play country music for two weeks and not think about the rock songs." Adrianne says the sessions could be divided into three categories: "bombastic and wild, and hi-fi," "raw and no fat, just songs, and acoustic," and "more serene, internal and reflective."

"I've noticed that a lot of this record is more uplifting and hopeful," Adrianne added, "which is funny, given the times we're in. And there's more acceptance, of the self and of the whole paradigm we're in. The mysteries of humanity and how it's all unfolding. I'll probably be writing about that until I die!"

Stay tuned for more on the album and stream the band's three recent singles below.

