Big Thief share new single “Certainty”
Last month Big Thief shared their first music since their great 2019 albums U.F.O.F. and Two Hands, new singles "Little Things" and "Sparrow." Now they've followed those with a third new track, "Certainty," which you can hear below. It's a gorgeous song with a little country twang, recorded directly to 4-track at Sam Evian's Flying Cloud Studios during a three-day power outage.
"On the third day of the outage, I found Adrianne on the porch writing a new song, so I sat with her and we finished it together, with the rain falling from the gutters splashing over our guitars,” Buck Meek says. “James and Sam saw us writing, and quickly set up a four track tape machine in the kitchen, powered by the F250 cigarette lighter out in the yard. They set up the drums by the sink, and Max plugged his bass into a bluetooth speaker set on top of the stove. Take 2 had a great bark from Sam and Hannah's pup Jan during the solo, but we ended up going with take 3 because it took us about that long to learn the chords. Then we made pancakes and sausages and ate breakfast for dinner."
Big Thief are on tour now, and hit Pitchfork Festival this weekend. See all of their dates below.
BIG THIEF: 2021 TOUR
Tue. Sept. 7 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall * - SOLD OUT
Wed. Sept. 8 - Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI - SOLD OUT *
Fri. Sept. 10 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
Sat. Sept. 11 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *
Sun. Sept. 12 - Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall *
Tue. Sept. 14 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater ^
Wed. Sept. 15 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater ^
Fri. Sept. 17 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Downstairs ^
Sat. Sept. 18 - New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre ^
Mon. Sept. 20 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *
Tue. Sept. 21 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *
Wed. Sept. 22 - Raleigh, NC @ North Carolina Museum of Art +
Fri. Sept. 24 - Richmond, VA @ The National #
Sat. Sept. 25 - Queens, NY @ The Governors Ball Music Festival
Mon. Sept. 27 - Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall &
Tue. Sept. 28 - South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground - SOLD OUT #
Thu. Sept. 30 - Northampton, MA @ Pines Theatre - SOLD OUT %
Fri. Oct. 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer - SOLD OUT *
Sat. Oct. 2 -Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer - SOLD OUT *
Mon. Jan. 31, 2022 - Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef
Tue. Feb. 1, 2022 - Paris, FR @ La Cigale
Fri. Feb. 4, 2022 - Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey
Sat. Feb. 5, 2022 - Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo
Mon. Feb. 7, 2022 - Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur
Tue. Feb. 8, 2022 - Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie Artefact
Wed. Feb. 9, 2022 - Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten
Thu. Feb. 10, 2022 - Munich, DE @ Cafe Muffathalle
Sat. Feb. 12, 2022 - Prague, CZ @ MeetFactory
Sun. Feb. 13, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt
Tue. Feb. 15, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
Wed. Feb. 16, 2022 - Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik
Fri. Feb. 18, 2022 - Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
Sat. Feb. 19, 2022 - Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal
Mon. Feb. 21, 2022 - Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredgenburg
Tue. Feb. 22, 2022 - Groningen, NL @ De Oosterpoort
Thu. Feb. 24, 2022 - Manchester, GB @ Manchester Academy
Fri. Feb. 25, 2022 - Glasgow, GB @ 02 Academy Bristol
Wed. Mar. 2, 2022 - London, GB @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
Thu. Mar. 3, 2022 - London, GB @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
Fri. Mar. 4, 2022 - - London, GB @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
Thu. Jun. 9, 2022 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound 2022
*with Mind Maintenance
^with Jimmy Stallings
#with Natural Information Society
+with Molly Sarlé
%with Alex G
&with Buck Meek