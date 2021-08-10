Big Thief share new singles “Little Things” and “Sparrow”

Big Thief have shared their first new music since the release of their great 2019 albums U.F.O.F. and Two Hands. Drummer James Krivchenia produced "Little Things" and "Sparrow," and they were recorded in October of 2020 with Shawn Everrett at Five Star Studios in Topanga, CA, and in July and August of 2020 with Sam Evian at Flying Cloud Recordings in the Catskills, respectively.

About the jammy "Little Things," which sounds unlike most of the band's previous material, Krivchenia says, "It's in this sort of evolving free time signature where the beat is always changing, so Max [Oleartchik] and I were just flowing with it and guessing where the downbeats were - which gives the groove a really cool light feeling."

"We all just scattered about the room without headphones, focused and in the music - you could feel that something special was happening," Krivchenia continues about the gorgeous "Sparrow," which is rich with imagery of the Garden of Eden. "It was a funny instrumentation that had a really cool natural arrangement chemistry - Max on piano, Buck [Meek] providing this dark ambience, me on floor tom and snare and Adrianne in the middle of it with the acoustic and singing."

Big Thief are headed on tour in September, and Adrianne Lenker goes on a solo tour after those dates, in November. See all dates below.

BIG THIEF: 2021 TOUR

Sat. Aug. 21 - Garden Grove, CA @ Garden Amphitheatre'

Tue. Sept. 7 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall *

Wed. Sept. 8 - Indianapolis, IN @ HI-FI *

Fri. Sept. 10 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

Sat. Sept. 11 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

Sun. Sept. 12 - Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall *

Tue. Sept. 14 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater ^

Wed. Sept. 15 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater ^

Fri. Sept. 17 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Downstairs ^

Sat. Sept. 18 - New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre ^

Mon. Mon. Sept. 20 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

Tue. Sept. 21 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern *

Wed. Sept. 22 - Raleigh, NC @ North Caroline Museum of Art +

Fri. Sept. 24 - Richmond, VA @ The National #

Sat. Sept. 25 - Queens, NY @ The Governors Ball Music Festival

Mon. Sept. 27 - Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall

Tue. Sept. 28 - South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground #

Thu. Sept. 30 - Northampton, MA @ Pines Theatre %

Fri. Oct. 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

Sat. Oct. 2 -Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

Thu. June 9, 2022 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

*with Mind Maintenance

^with Jimmy Stallings

#with Natural Information Society

+with Molly Sarlé

%with Alex G

'with ELLA