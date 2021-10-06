Big Thief share new song “Change,” announce 2022 tour (Kings Theatre included)
Big Thief recently revealed in a new interview with Mojo that they're planning to release a 20-song double album in 2022, and while details like album title and release date are still TBA, the band did just release a fourth new single, following "Little Things," "Sparrow," and "Certainty." The new song's called "Change," and it's a calm, rustic folk song song -- it sounds like it might be one of the "raw and no fat, just songs, and acoustic" songs that Adrianne Lenker was describing in that new interview. Listen to the lovely new track below.
Big Thief have also announced a North American tour for 2022, in addition to their previously announced Europe/UK dates. Dates include a night at Brooklyn's gorgeous Kings Theatre, a two-night stand at LA's Wiltern Theater, and more. All are listed below.
Tickets for all dates -- including the Kings Theatre show on 4/16 -- go on sale Friday (10/8) at 10 AM local time with presales beforehand. The Kings Theatre show lists a "special guest"; stay tuned.
Big Thief -- 2022 Tour Dates
Mon. Jan. 31, 2022 - Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef
Tue. Feb. 1, 2022 - Paris, FR @ La Cigale
Fri. Feb. 4, 2022 - Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey
Sat. Feb. 5, 2022 - Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo
Mon. Feb. 7, 2022 - Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur
Tue. Feb. 8, 2022 - Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie Artefact
Wed. Feb. 9, 2022 - Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten
Thu. Feb. 10, 2022 - Munich, DE @ Cafe Muffathalle
Sat. Feb. 12, 2022 - Prague, CZ @ MeetFactory
Sun. Feb. 13, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt
Tue. Feb. 15, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
Wed. Feb. 16, 2022 - Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik
Fri. Feb. 18, 2022 - Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
Sat. Feb. 19, 2022 - Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal
Mon. Feb. 21, 2022 - Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredgenburg
Tue. Feb. 22, 2022 - Groningen, NL @ De Oosterpoort
Thu. Feb. 24, 2022 - Manchester, GB @ Manchester Academy
Fri. Feb. 25, 2022 - Glasgow, GB @ Barrowland Ballroom
Sat. Feb 26, 2022 - Dublin, IE @ The National Stadium
Sun. Feb 27, 2022 - Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol
Wed. Mar. 2, 2022 - London, GB @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
Thu. Mar. 3, 2022 - London, GB @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
Fri. Mar. 4, 2022 - London, GB @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
Tue. Apr. 12, 2022 - Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre
Sat. Apr. 16, 2022 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
Mon. Apr. 18, 2022 - Montreal, QUE @ L’Olympia
Tue. Apr. 19, 2022 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
Thu. Apr. 21, 2022 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem
Fri. Apr. 22, 2022 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom
Sat. Apr. 23, 2022 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
Mon. Apr. 25, 2022 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
Tue. Apr. 26, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater
Wed. Apr. 27, 2022 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
Fri. Apr. 29, 2022 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
Sat. Apr. 30, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
Mon. May 2, 2022 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
Tue. May 3, 2022 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
Wed. May 4, 2022 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
Sat. May 07, 2022 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
Tue. May 10, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern Theatre
Wed. May 11, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern Theatre
Fri. May 12, 2022 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park
Sat. May 14, 2022 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s
Thu. Jun. 9, 2022 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound 2022
Fri. June 10 - Sun. June 12, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Tempelhof Sounds