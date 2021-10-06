Big Thief share new song “Change,” announce 2022 tour (Kings Theatre included)

Big Thief recently revealed in a new interview with Mojo that they're planning to release a 20-song double album in 2022, and while details like album title and release date are still TBA, the band did just release a fourth new single, following "Little Things," "Sparrow," and "Certainty." The new song's called "Change," and it's a calm, rustic folk song song -- it sounds like it might be one of the "raw and no fat, just songs, and acoustic" songs that Adrianne Lenker was describing in that new interview. Listen to the lovely new track below.

Big Thief have also announced a North American tour for 2022, in addition to their previously announced Europe/UK dates. Dates include a night at Brooklyn's gorgeous Kings Theatre, a two-night stand at LA's Wiltern Theater, and more. All are listed below.

Tickets for all dates -- including the Kings Theatre show on 4/16 -- go on sale Friday (10/8) at 10 AM local time with presales beforehand. The Kings Theatre show lists a "special guest"; stay tuned.

Big Thief -- 2022 Tour Dates

Mon. Jan. 31, 2022 - Lille, FR @ L’Aéronef

Tue. Feb. 1, 2022 - Paris, FR @ La Cigale

Fri. Feb. 4, 2022 - Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey

Sat. Feb. 5, 2022 - Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo

Mon. Feb. 7, 2022 - Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur

Tue. Feb. 8, 2022 - Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie Artefact

Wed. Feb. 9, 2022 - Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten

Thu. Feb. 10, 2022 - Munich, DE @ Cafe Muffathalle

Sat. Feb. 12, 2022 - Prague, CZ @ MeetFactory

Sun. Feb. 13, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt

Tue. Feb. 15, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

Wed. Feb. 16, 2022 - Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik

Fri. Feb. 18, 2022 - Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

Sat. Feb. 19, 2022 - Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

Mon. Feb. 21, 2022 - Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredgenburg

Tue. Feb. 22, 2022 - Groningen, NL @ De Oosterpoort

Thu. Feb. 24, 2022 - Manchester, GB @ Manchester Academy

Fri. Feb. 25, 2022 - Glasgow, GB @ Barrowland Ballroom

Sat. Feb 26, 2022 - Dublin, IE @ The National Stadium

Sun. Feb 27, 2022 - Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol

Wed. Mar. 2, 2022 - London, GB @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Thu. Mar. 3, 2022 - London, GB @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Fri. Mar. 4, 2022 - London, GB @ 02 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Tue. Apr. 12, 2022 - Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

Sat. Apr. 16, 2022 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

Mon. Apr. 18, 2022 - Montreal, QUE @ L’Olympia

Tue. Apr. 19, 2022 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

Thu. Apr. 21, 2022 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Fri. Apr. 22, 2022 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom

Sat. Apr. 23, 2022 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

Mon. Apr. 25, 2022 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

Tue. Apr. 26, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

Wed. Apr. 27, 2022 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

Fri. Apr. 29, 2022 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Sat. Apr. 30, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

Mon. May 2, 2022 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

Tue. May 3, 2022 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

Wed. May 4, 2022 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

Sat. May 07, 2022 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

Tue. May 10, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern Theatre

Wed. May 11, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern Theatre

Fri. May 12, 2022 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

Sat. May 14, 2022 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

Thu. Jun. 9, 2022 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound 2022

Fri. June 10 - Sun. June 12, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Tempelhof Sounds